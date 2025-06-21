Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 74°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Air Temperature 77° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:41a High

Sat 4:55p Low

Sat 11:42p High

Sun 5:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:05a High

Sat 4:29p Low

Sat 11:06p High

Sun 5:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:17a High

Sat 4:43p Low

Sat 11:18p High

Sun 5:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:09a High

Sat 4:25p Low

Sat 11:10p High

Sun 4:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:58a Low

Sat 2:46p High

Sat 8:35p Low

Sun 3:47a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:32a High

Sat 4:53p Low

Sat 11:39p High

Sun 5:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:05a Low

Sat 2:20p High

Sat 7:42p Low

Sun 3:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:09a Low

Sat 11:06a High

Sat 5:53p Low

Sun 12:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:09a High

Sat 4:40p Low

Sat 11:13p High

Sun 5:06a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 10:30a High

Sat 5:08p Low

Sat 11:32p High

Sun 5:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:15a High

Sat 4:53p Low

Sat 11:17p High

Sun 5:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:10a Low

Sat 11:07a High

Sat 5:46p Low

Sun 12:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

