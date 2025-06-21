NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 21

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 21

Boardwalk in Wildwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Air Temperature77° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 10:41a		High
Sat 4:55p		Low
Sat 11:42p		High
Sun 5:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:05a		High
Sat 4:29p		Low
Sat 11:06p		High
Sun 5:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:17a		High
Sat 4:43p		Low
Sat 11:18p		High
Sun 5:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:09a		High
Sat 4:25p		Low
Sat 11:10p		High
Sun 4:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:58a		Low
Sat 2:46p		High
Sat 8:35p		Low
Sun 3:47a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:32a		High
Sat 4:53p		Low
Sat 11:39p		High
Sun 5:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 7:05a		Low
Sat 2:20p		High
Sat 7:42p		Low
Sun 3:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 5:09a		Low
Sat 11:06a		High
Sat 5:53p		Low
Sun 12:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:09a		High
Sat 4:40p		Low
Sat 11:13p		High
Sun 5:06a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 10:30a		High
Sat 5:08p		Low
Sat 11:32p		High
Sun 5:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 10:15a		High
Sat 4:53p		Low
Sat 11:17p		High
Sun 5:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 5:10a		Low
Sat 11:07a		High
Sat 5:46p		Low
Sun 12:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM