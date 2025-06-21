NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 21
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 74°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:41a
|High
Sat 4:55p
|Low
Sat 11:42p
|High
Sun 5:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:05a
|High
Sat 4:29p
|Low
Sat 11:06p
|High
Sun 5:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:17a
|High
Sat 4:43p
|Low
Sat 11:18p
|High
Sun 5:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:09a
|High
Sat 4:25p
|Low
Sat 11:10p
|High
Sun 4:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:58a
|Low
Sat 2:46p
|High
Sat 8:35p
|Low
Sun 3:47a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:32a
|High
Sat 4:53p
|Low
Sat 11:39p
|High
Sun 5:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 7:05a
|Low
Sat 2:20p
|High
Sat 7:42p
|Low
Sun 3:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 5:09a
|Low
Sat 11:06a
|High
Sat 5:53p
|Low
Sun 12:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:09a
|High
Sat 4:40p
|Low
Sat 11:13p
|High
Sun 5:06a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 10:30a
|High
Sat 5:08p
|Low
Sat 11:32p
|High
Sun 5:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:15a
|High
Sat 4:53p
|Low
Sat 11:17p
|High
Sun 5:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 5:10a
|Low
Sat 11:07a
|High
Sat 5:46p
|Low
Sun 12:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early this afternoon, then becoming SE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
WED: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
