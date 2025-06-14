Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 72°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 66° - 69° Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:27pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:41a Low

Sat 4:39p High

Sat 10:43p Low

Sun 5:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:15a Low

Sat 4:03p High

Sat 10:17p Low

Sun 4:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:29a Low

Sat 4:15p High

Sat 10:31p Low

Sun 5:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:11a Low

Sat 4:07p High

Sat 10:13p Low

Sun 4:56a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:54a High

Sat 2:21p Low

Sat 8:44p High

Sun 2:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:32a Low

Sat 4:26p High

Sat 10:41p Low

Sun 5:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:28a High

Sat 1:28p Low

Sat 8:18p High

Sun 1:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:33a High

Sat 11:36a Low

Sat 5:04p High

Sat 11:46p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:19a Low

Sat 3:58p High

Sat 10:29p Low

Sun 5:05a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:54a Low

Sat 4:25p High

Sat 11:13p Low

Sun 5:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:22a Low

Sat 4:09p High

Sat 10:38p Low

Sun 5:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:22a High

Sat 11:29a Low

Sat 5:11p High

Sat 11:45p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

