NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 14

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature66° - 69°
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:27pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:41a		Low
Sat 4:39p		High
Sat 10:43p		Low
Sun 5:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:15a		Low
Sat 4:03p		High
Sat 10:17p		Low
Sun 4:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:29a		Low
Sat 4:15p		High
Sat 10:31p		Low
Sun 5:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:11a		Low
Sat 4:07p		High
Sat 10:13p		Low
Sun 4:56a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:54a		High
Sat 2:21p		Low
Sat 8:44p		High
Sun 2:23a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:32a		Low
Sat 4:26p		High
Sat 10:41p		Low
Sun 5:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:28a		High
Sat 1:28p		Low
Sat 8:18p		High
Sun 1:30a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:33a		High
Sat 11:36a		Low
Sat 5:04p		High
Sat 11:46p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:19a		Low
Sat 3:58p		High
Sat 10:29p		Low
Sun 5:05a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:54a		Low
Sat 4:25p		High
Sat 11:13p		Low
Sun 5:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:22a		Low
Sat 4:09p		High
Sat 10:38p		Low
Sun 5:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:22a		High
Sat 11:29a		Low
Sat 5:11p		High
Sat 11:45p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

