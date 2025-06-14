NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
9 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 72°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|66° - 69°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:41a
|Low
Sat 4:39p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|Low
Sun 5:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:15a
|Low
Sat 4:03p
|High
Sat 10:17p
|Low
Sun 4:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:29a
|Low
Sat 4:15p
|High
Sat 10:31p
|Low
Sun 5:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:11a
|Low
Sat 4:07p
|High
Sat 10:13p
|Low
Sun 4:56a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:54a
|High
Sat 2:21p
|Low
Sat 8:44p
|High
Sun 2:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:32a
|Low
Sat 4:26p
|High
Sat 10:41p
|Low
Sun 5:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:28a
|High
Sat 1:28p
|Low
Sat 8:18p
|High
Sun 1:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 5:33a
|High
Sat 11:36a
|Low
Sat 5:04p
|High
Sat 11:46p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:19a
|Low
Sat 3:58p
|High
Sat 10:29p
|Low
Sun 5:05a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:54a
|Low
Sat 4:25p
|High
Sat 11:13p
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:22a
|Low
Sat 4:09p
|High
Sat 10:38p
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:22a
|High
Sat 11:29a
|Low
Sat 5:11p
|High
Sat 11:45p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds.
TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers early in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
