NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 26

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature62° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:31am - 8:15pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:41a		Low
Mon 1:47p		High
Mon 8:02p		Low
Tue 2:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:15a		Low
Mon 1:11p		High
Mon 7:36p		Low
Tue 2:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:29a		Low
Mon 1:23p		High
Mon 7:50p		Low
Tue 2:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:11a		Low
Mon 1:15p		High
Mon 7:32p		Low
Tue 2:13a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:55a		High
Mon 11:21a		Low
Mon 5:52p		High
Mon 11:42p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:33a		Low
Mon 1:41p		High
Mon 7:55p		Low
Tue 2:46a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:29a		High
Mon 10:28a		Low
Mon 5:26p		High
Mon 10:49p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 8:25a		Low
Mon 2:11p		High
Mon 8:54p		Low
Tue 3:18a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:20a		Low
Mon 1:16p		High
Mon 7:42p		Low
Tue 2:18a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:48a		Low
Mon 1:38p		High
Mon 8:15p		Low
Tue 2:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:23a		Low
Mon 1:21p		High
Mon 7:50p		Low
Tue 2:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 8:28a		Low
Mon 2:14p		High
Mon 8:50p		Low
Tue 3:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft this morning, then 1 foot or less.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft in the evening, then 1 foot or less.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Rain.

THU: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

