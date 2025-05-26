Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

5 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 64°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 62° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:31am - 8:15pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 7:41a Low

Mon 1:47p High

Mon 8:02p Low

Tue 2:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:15a Low

Mon 1:11p High

Mon 7:36p Low

Tue 2:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:29a Low

Mon 1:23p High

Mon 7:50p Low

Tue 2:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:11a Low

Mon 1:15p High

Mon 7:32p Low

Tue 2:13a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:55a High

Mon 11:21a Low

Mon 5:52p High

Mon 11:42p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 7:33a Low

Mon 1:41p High

Mon 7:55p Low

Tue 2:46a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:29a High

Mon 10:28a Low

Mon 5:26p High

Mon 10:49p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:25a Low

Mon 2:11p High

Mon 8:54p Low

Tue 3:18a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:20a Low

Mon 1:16p High

Mon 7:42p Low

Tue 2:18a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 7:48a Low

Mon 1:38p High

Mon 8:15p Low

Tue 2:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:23a Low

Mon 1:21p High

Mon 7:50p Low

Tue 2:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 8:28a Low

Mon 2:14p High

Mon 8:50p Low

Tue 3:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft this morning, then 1 foot or less.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft in the evening, then 1 foot or less.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Rain.

THU: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto