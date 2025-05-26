NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, May 26
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:31am - 8:15pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:41a
|Low
Mon 1:47p
|High
Mon 8:02p
|Low
Tue 2:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:15a
|Low
Mon 1:11p
|High
Mon 7:36p
|Low
Tue 2:09a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:29a
|Low
Mon 1:23p
|High
Mon 7:50p
|Low
Tue 2:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:11a
|Low
Mon 1:15p
|High
Mon 7:32p
|Low
Tue 2:13a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:55a
|High
Mon 11:21a
|Low
Mon 5:52p
|High
Mon 11:42p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:33a
|Low
Mon 1:41p
|High
Mon 7:55p
|Low
Tue 2:46a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:29a
|High
Mon 10:28a
|Low
Mon 5:26p
|High
Mon 10:49p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:25a
|Low
Mon 2:11p
|High
Mon 8:54p
|Low
Tue 3:18a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:20a
|Low
Mon 1:16p
|High
Mon 7:42p
|Low
Tue 2:18a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:48a
|Low
Mon 1:38p
|High
Mon 8:15p
|Low
Tue 2:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:23a
|Low
Mon 1:21p
|High
Mon 7:50p
|Low
Tue 2:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:28a
|Low
Mon 2:14p
|High
Mon 8:50p
|Low
Tue 3:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft this morning, then 1 foot or less.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft in the evening, then 1 foot or less.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Rain.
THU: E winds around 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers, mainly in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
