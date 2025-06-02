NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
4 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 65°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Air Temperature
|64° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 7:57a
|High
Mon 2:10p
|Low
Mon 8:12p
|High
Tue 2:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:21a
|High
Mon 1:44p
|Low
Mon 7:36p
|High
Tue 1:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:33a
|High
Mon 1:58p
|Low
Mon 7:48p
|High
Tue 2:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:25a
|High
Mon 1:40p
|Low
Mon 7:40p
|High
Tue 1:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:06a
|Low
Mon 12:02p
|High
Mon 5:50p
|Low
Tue 12:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 8:04a
|High
Mon 2:02p
|Low
Mon 8:08p
|High
Tue 2:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 11:36a
|High
Mon 4:57p
|Low
Mon 11:51p
|High
Tue 5:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 8:36a
|High
Mon 2:48p
|Low
Mon 8:39p
|High
Tue 2:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:40a
|High
Mon 1:49p
|Low
Mon 7:43p
|High
Tue 1:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 7:58a
|High
Mon 2:07p
|Low
Mon 8:04p
|High
Tue 2:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 7:48a
|High
Mon 2:00p
|Low
Mon 7:52p
|High
Tue 2:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 8:39a
|High
Mon 2:52p
|Low
Mon 8:44p
|High
Tue 3:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
