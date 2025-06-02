Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

4 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 65°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Air Temperature 64° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 7:57a High

Mon 2:10p Low

Mon 8:12p High

Tue 2:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:21a High

Mon 1:44p Low

Mon 7:36p High

Tue 1:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:33a High

Mon 1:58p Low

Mon 7:48p High

Tue 2:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:25a High

Mon 1:40p Low

Mon 7:40p High

Tue 1:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:06a Low

Mon 12:02p High

Mon 5:50p Low

Tue 12:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 8:04a High

Mon 2:02p Low

Mon 8:08p High

Tue 2:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 11:36a High

Mon 4:57p Low

Mon 11:51p High

Tue 5:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 8:36a High

Mon 2:48p Low

Mon 8:39p High

Tue 2:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:40a High

Mon 1:49p Low

Mon 7:43p High

Tue 1:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 7:58a High

Mon 2:07p Low

Mon 8:04p High

Tue 2:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 7:48a High

Mon 2:00p Low

Mon 7:52p High

Tue 2:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 8:39a High

Mon 2:52p Low

Mon 8:44p High

Tue 3:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

