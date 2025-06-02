NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 2

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 2

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
4 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 65°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Air Temperature64° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:21pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 7:57a		High
Mon 2:10p		Low
Mon 8:12p		High
Tue 2:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:21a		High
Mon 1:44p		Low
Mon 7:36p		High
Tue 1:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:33a		High
Mon 1:58p		Low
Mon 7:48p		High
Tue 2:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:25a		High
Mon 1:40p		Low
Mon 7:40p		High
Tue 1:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:06a		Low
Mon 12:02p		High
Mon 5:50p		Low
Tue 12:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 8:04a		High
Mon 2:02p		Low
Mon 8:08p		High
Tue 2:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 11:36a		High
Mon 4:57p		Low
Mon 11:51p		High
Tue 5:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 8:36a		High
Mon 2:48p		Low
Mon 8:39p		High
Tue 2:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:40a		High
Mon 1:49p		Low
Mon 7:43p		High
Tue 1:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 7:58a		High
Mon 2:07p		Low
Mon 8:04p		High
Tue 2:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 7:48a		High
Mon 2:00p		Low
Mon 7:52p		High
Tue 2:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 8:39a		High
Mon 2:52p		Low
Mon 8:44p		High
Tue 3:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park

From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, New Jersey Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM