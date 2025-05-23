NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 23
Advisories
--A Coastal Flood Advisory continues for Ocean County until Friday afternoon, calling for minor category flooding of tidal waterways.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 68°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 11:11a
|High
Fri 5:22p
|Low
Fri 11:58p
|High
Sat 5:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:35a
|High
Fri 4:56p
|Low
Fri 11:22p
|High
Sat 5:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:47a
|High
Fri 5:10p
|Low
Fri 11:34p
|High
Sat 5:37a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:39a
|High
Fri 4:52p
|Low
Fri 11:26p
|High
Sat 5:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:25a
|Low
Fri 3:16p
|High
Fri 9:02p
|Low
Sat 4:03a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 11:03a
|High
Fri 5:18p
|Low
Fri 11:54p
|High
Sat 5:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 7:32a
|Low
Fri 2:50p
|High
Fri 8:09p
|Low
Sat 3:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 5:36a
|Low
Fri 11:38a
|High
Fri 6:16p
|Low
Sat 12:26a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:41a
|High
Fri 5:04p
|Low
Fri 11:28p
|High
Sat 5:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 11:02a
|High
Fri 5:29p
|Low
Fri 11:47p
|High
Sat 5:54a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 10:48a
|High
Fri 5:15p
|Low
Fri 11:33p
|High
Sat 5:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 5:36a
|Low
Fri 11:38a
|High
Fri 6:10p
|Low
Sat 12:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening, then 1 foot or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
