Advisories

--A Coastal Flood Advisory continues for Ocean County until Friday afternoon, calling for minor category flooding of tidal waterways.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the West

7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 61°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 62° - 68° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 11:11a High

Fri 5:22p Low

Fri 11:58p High

Sat 5:49a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:35a High

Fri 4:56p Low

Fri 11:22p High

Sat 5:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:47a High

Fri 5:10p Low

Fri 11:34p High

Sat 5:37a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:39a High

Fri 4:52p Low

Fri 11:26p High

Sat 5:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:25a Low

Fri 3:16p High

Fri 9:02p Low

Sat 4:03a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 11:03a High

Fri 5:18p Low

Fri 11:54p High

Sat 5:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 7:32a Low

Fri 2:50p High

Fri 8:09p Low

Sat 3:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 5:36a Low

Fri 11:38a High

Fri 6:16p Low

Sat 12:26a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:41a High

Fri 5:04p Low

Fri 11:28p High

Sat 5:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 11:02a High

Fri 5:29p Low

Fri 11:47p High

Sat 5:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 10:48a High

Fri 5:15p Low

Fri 11:33p High

Sat 5:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 5:36a Low

Fri 11:38a High

Fri 6:10p Low

Sat 12:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening, then 1 foot or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto