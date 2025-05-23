NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 23

A grey Belmar beach on a Friday morning. (NJ Beach Cams)

Advisories

--A Coastal Flood Advisory continues for Ocean County until Friday afternoon, calling for minor category flooding of tidal waterways.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 61°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature62° - 68°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Fri 11:11a		High
Fri 5:22p		Low
Fri 11:58p		High
Sat 5:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:35a		High
Fri 4:56p		Low
Fri 11:22p		High
Sat 5:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:47a		High
Fri 5:10p		Low
Fri 11:34p		High
Sat 5:37a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:39a		High
Fri 4:52p		Low
Fri 11:26p		High
Sat 5:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 8:25a		Low
Fri 3:16p		High
Fri 9:02p		Low
Sat 4:03a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Fri 11:03a		High
Fri 5:18p		Low
Fri 11:54p		High
Sat 5:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 7:32a		Low
Fri 2:50p		High
Fri 8:09p		Low
Sat 3:37a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 5:36a		Low
Fri 11:38a		High
Fri 6:16p		Low
Sat 12:26a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:41a		High
Fri 5:04p		Low
Fri 11:28p		High
Sat 5:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Fri 11:02a		High
Fri 5:29p		Low
Fri 11:47p		High
Sat 5:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Fri 10:48a		High
Fri 5:15p		Low
Fri 11:33p		High
Sat 5:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 5:36a		Low
Fri 11:38a		High
Fri 6:10p		Low
Sat 12:22a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft in the morning, then 1 foot or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 1 foot or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft in the evening, then 1 foot or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

