NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/25

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the East

14 - 20 mph (Gust 22 mph)

12 - 17 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 72°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:47am - 6:51pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 8:28a High

Wed 2:47p Low

Wed 9:40p High

Thu 3:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:52a High

Wed 2:21p Low

Wed 9:04p High

Thu 2:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:04a High

Wed 2:35p Low

Wed 9:16p High

Thu 3:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:56a High

Wed 2:17p Low

Wed 9:08p High

Thu 2:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:04a Low

Wed 12:33p High

Wed 6:27p Low

Thu 1:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:26a High

Wed 2:40p Low

Wed 9:41p High

Thu 3:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:11a Low

Wed 12:07p High

Wed 5:34p Low

Thu 1:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:53a High

Wed 3:35p Low

Wed 10:09p High

Thu 4:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:56a High

Wed 2:32p Low

Wed 9:19p High

Thu 3:19a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 8:15a High

Wed 3:05p Low

Wed 9:39p High

Thu 3:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:04a High

Wed 2:49p Low

Wed 9:29p High

Thu 3:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:56a High

Wed 3:37p Low

Wed 10:18p High

Thu 4:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

