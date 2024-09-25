NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/25

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
14 - 20 mph (Gust 22 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:47am - 6:51pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 8:28a		High
Wed 2:47p		Low
Wed 9:40p		High
Thu 3:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:52a		High
Wed 2:21p		Low
Wed 9:04p		High
Thu 2:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:04a		High
Wed 2:35p		Low
Wed 9:16p		High
Thu 3:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:56a		High
Wed 2:17p		Low
Wed 9:08p		High
Thu 2:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:04a		Low
Wed 12:33p		High
Wed 6:27p		Low
Thu 1:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:26a		High
Wed 2:40p		Low
Wed 9:41p		High
Thu 3:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:11a		Low
Wed 12:07p		High
Wed 5:34p		Low
Thu 1:19a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:53a		High
Wed 3:35p		Low
Wed 10:09p		High
Thu 4:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:56a		High
Wed 2:32p		Low
Wed 9:19p		High
Thu 3:19a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 8:15a		High
Wed 3:05p		Low
Wed 9:39p		High
Thu 3:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 8:04a		High
Wed 2:49p		Low
Wed 9:29p		High
Thu 3:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:56a		High
Wed 3:37p		Low
Wed 10:18p		High
Thu 4:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers late.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

