NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/25
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
14 - 20 mph (Gust 22 mph)
12 - 17 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:47am - 6:51pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 8:28a
|High
Wed 2:47p
|Low
Wed 9:40p
|High
Thu 3:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:52a
|High
Wed 2:21p
|Low
Wed 9:04p
|High
Thu 2:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:04a
|High
Wed 2:35p
|Low
Wed 9:16p
|High
Thu 3:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:56a
|High
Wed 2:17p
|Low
Wed 9:08p
|High
Thu 2:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:04a
|Low
Wed 12:33p
|High
Wed 6:27p
|Low
Thu 1:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:26a
|High
Wed 2:40p
|Low
Wed 9:41p
|High
Thu 3:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:11a
|Low
Wed 12:07p
|High
Wed 5:34p
|Low
Thu 1:19a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:53a
|High
Wed 3:35p
|Low
Wed 10:09p
|High
Thu 4:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:56a
|High
Wed 2:32p
|Low
Wed 9:19p
|High
Thu 3:19a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 8:15a
|High
Wed 3:05p
|Low
Wed 9:39p
|High
Thu 3:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:04a
|High
Wed 2:49p
|Low
Wed 9:29p
|High
Thu 3:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:56a
|High
Wed 3:37p
|Low
Wed 10:18p
|High
Thu 4:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT
TODAY: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers late.
TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SAT: E winds around 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
