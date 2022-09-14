NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/14
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:36am - 7:10pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|High
Wed 11:26a
|Low
Wed 5:46p
|High
Wed 11:50p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:00a
|Low
Wed 5:10p
|High
Wed 11:24p
|Low
Thu 5:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:14a
|Low
Wed 5:22p
|High
Wed 11:38p
|Low
Thu 5:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:56a
|Low
Wed 5:14p
|High
Wed 11:20p
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:13a
|High
Wed 3:06p
|Low
Wed 9:51p
|High
Thu 3:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:09a
|High
Wed 11:20a
|Low
Wed 5:51p
|High
Wed 11:44p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:47a
|High
Wed 2:13p
|Low
Wed 9:25p
|High
Thu 2:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:35a
|High
Wed 12:01p
|Low
Wed 6:15p
|High
Thu 12:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:59a
|Low
Wed 5:24p
|High
Wed 11:21p
|Low
Thu 5:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:03a
|High
Wed 11:27a
|Low
Wed 5:43p
|High
Wed 11:46p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:06a
|Low
Wed 5:22p
|High
Wed 11:26p
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:44a
|High
Wed 12:09p
|Low
Wed 6:21p
|High
Thu 12:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.
THU NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less. Light swells.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.