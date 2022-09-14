NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 77° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:36am - 7:10pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:08a High

Wed 11:26a Low

Wed 5:46p High

Wed 11:50p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:00a Low

Wed 5:10p High

Wed 11:24p Low

Thu 5:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:14a Low

Wed 5:22p High

Wed 11:38p Low

Thu 5:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:56a Low

Wed 5:14p High

Wed 11:20p Low

Thu 5:14a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:13a High

Wed 3:06p Low

Wed 9:51p High

Thu 3:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:09a High

Wed 11:20a Low

Wed 5:51p High

Wed 11:44p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:47a High

Wed 2:13p Low

Wed 9:25p High

Thu 2:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:35a High

Wed 12:01p Low

Wed 6:15p High

Thu 12:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:59a Low

Wed 5:24p High

Wed 11:21p Low

Thu 5:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:03a High

Wed 11:27a Low

Wed 5:43p High

Wed 11:46p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:06a Low

Wed 5:22p High

Wed 11:26p Low

Thu 5:26a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:44a High

Wed 12:09p Low

Wed 6:21p High

Thu 12:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less. Light swells.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

