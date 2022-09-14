NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 9/14

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature77° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:36am - 7:10pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:08a		High
Wed 11:26a		Low
Wed 5:46p		High
Wed 11:50p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:00a		Low
Wed 5:10p		High
Wed 11:24p		Low
Thu 5:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:14a		Low
Wed 5:22p		High
Wed 11:38p		Low
Thu 5:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:56a		Low
Wed 5:14p		High
Wed 11:20p		Low
Thu 5:14a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:13a		High
Wed 3:06p		Low
Wed 9:51p		High
Thu 3:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:09a		High
Wed 11:20a		Low
Wed 5:51p		High
Wed 11:44p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:47a		High
Wed 2:13p		Low
Wed 9:25p		High
Thu 2:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:35a		High
Wed 12:01p		Low
Wed 6:15p		High
Thu 12:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:59a		Low
Wed 5:24p		High
Wed 11:21p		Low
Thu 5:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:03a		High
Wed 11:27a		Low
Wed 5:43p		High
Wed 11:46p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:06a		Low
Wed 5:22p		High
Wed 11:26p		Low
Thu 5:26a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:44a		High
Wed 12:09p		Low
Wed 6:21p		High
Thu 12:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 1 foot or less. Light swells.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

