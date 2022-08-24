NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/24

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 83°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 81° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:15am - 7:42pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:41a Low

Wed 12:34p High

Wed 6:53p Low

Thu 1:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:15a Low

Wed 11:58a High

Wed 6:27p Low

Thu 12:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:29a Low

Wed 12:10p High

Wed 6:41p Low

Thu 1:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:11a Low

Wed 12:02p High

Wed 6:23p Low

Thu 12:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:21a Low

Wed 4:39p High

Wed 10:33p Low

Thu 5:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:29a Low

Wed 12:22p High

Wed 6:39p Low

Thu 1:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:28a Low

Wed 4:13p High

Wed 9:40p Low

Thu 5:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:09a Low

Wed 12:53p High

Wed 7:26p Low

Thu 1:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:22a Low

Wed 12:07p High

Wed 6:36p Low

Thu 1:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:35a Low

Wed 12:24p High

Wed 7:02p Low

Thu 1:31a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:30a Low

Wed 12:17p High

Wed 6:50p Low

Thu 1:17a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:23a Low

Wed 1:07p High

Wed 7:41p Low

Thu 2:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

