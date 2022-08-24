NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/24

Practice Day for the Atlantic City Airshow 8/23/22 (CapeAtlanticNews via Twitter @CapeAtlanticNWS)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 83°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature81° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:15am - 7:42pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:41a		Low
Wed 12:34p		High
Wed 6:53p		Low
Thu 1:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:15a		Low
Wed 11:58a		High
Wed 6:27p		Low
Thu 12:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:29a		Low
Wed 12:10p		High
Wed 6:41p		Low
Thu 1:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:11a		Low
Wed 12:02p		High
Wed 6:23p		Low
Thu 12:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:21a		Low
Wed 4:39p		High
Wed 10:33p		Low
Thu 5:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:29a		Low
Wed 12:22p		High
Wed 6:39p		Low
Thu 1:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:28a		Low
Wed 4:13p		High
Wed 9:40p		Low
Thu 5:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:09a		Low
Wed 12:53p		High
Wed 7:26p		Low
Thu 1:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:22a		Low
Wed 12:07p		High
Wed 6:36p		Low
Thu 1:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:35a		Low
Wed 12:24p		High
Wed 7:02p		Low
Thu 1:31a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:30a		Low
Wed 12:17p		High
Wed 6:50p		Low
Thu 1:17a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:23a		Low
Wed 1:07p		High
Wed 7:41p		Low
Thu 2:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

