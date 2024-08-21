NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/21

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

12 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 76°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Air Temperature 72° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:45pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:39a Low

Wed 3:59p High

Wed 9:58p Low

Thu 4:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:13a Low

Wed 3:23p High

Wed 9:32p Low

Thu 3:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:27a Low

Wed 3:35p High

Wed 9:46p Low

Thu 4:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:09a Low

Wed 3:27p High

Wed 9:28p Low

Thu 3:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:46a High

Wed 1:19p Low

Wed 8:04p High

Thu 1:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:31a Low

Wed 3:53p High

Wed 9:51p Low

Thu 4:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:20a High

Wed 12:26p Low

Wed 7:38p High

Thu 12:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:30a Low

Wed 4:25p High

Wed 10:49p Low

Thu 4:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:17a Low

Wed 3:22p High

Wed 9:38p Low

Thu 3:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:51a Low

Wed 3:48p High

Wed 10:17p Low

Thu 4:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:24a Low

Wed 3:28p High

Wed 9:46p Low

Thu 4:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:26a Low

Wed 4:23p High

Wed 10:50p Low

Thu 4:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and W 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

