NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/21

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
12 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 76°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Air Temperature72° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:45pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 9:39a		Low
Wed 3:59p		High
Wed 9:58p		Low
Thu 4:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:13a		Low
Wed 3:23p		High
Wed 9:32p		Low
Thu 3:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:27a		Low
Wed 3:35p		High
Wed 9:46p		Low
Thu 4:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:09a		Low
Wed 3:27p		High
Wed 9:28p		Low
Thu 3:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:46a		High
Wed 1:19p		Low
Wed 8:04p		High
Thu 1:38a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:31a		Low
Wed 3:53p		High
Wed 9:51p		Low
Thu 4:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:20a		High
Wed 12:26p		Low
Wed 7:38p		High
Thu 12:45a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 10:30a		Low
Wed 4:25p		High
Wed 10:49p		Low
Thu 4:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:17a		Low
Wed 3:22p		High
Wed 9:38p		Low
Thu 3:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 9:51a		Low
Wed 3:48p		High
Wed 10:17p		Low
Thu 4:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 9:24a		Low
Wed 3:28p		High
Wed 9:46p		Low
Thu 4:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 10:26a		Low
Wed 4:23p		High
Wed 10:50p		Low
Thu 4:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 1 foot at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and W 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

