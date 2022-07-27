NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/27

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:49am - 8:16pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 7:51a Low

Wed 1:44p High

Wed 7:59p Low

Thu 2:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:25a Low

Wed 1:08p High

Wed 7:33p Low

Thu 2:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:39a Low

Wed 1:20p High

Wed 7:47p Low

Thu 2:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:21a Low

Wed 1:12p High

Wed 7:29p Low

Thu 2:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:00a High

Wed 11:31a Low

Wed 5:49p High

Wed 11:39p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:41a Low

Wed 1:35p High

Wed 7:49p Low

Thu 2:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:34a High

Wed 10:38a Low

Wed 5:23p High

Wed 10:46p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:22a Low

Wed 2:04p High

Wed 8:35p Low

Thu 3:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:30a Low

Wed 1:14p High

Wed 7:42p Low

Thu 2:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 7:50a Low

Wed 1:34p High

Wed 8:13p Low

Thu 2:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:34a Low

Wed 1:22p High

Wed 7:53p Low

Thu 2:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:36a Low

Wed 2:16p High

Wed 8:50p Low

Thu 3:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon and evening, then becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon, then becoming SW. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

