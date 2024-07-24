NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/24

Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
5 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:47am - 8:18pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 10:54a		Low
Wed 5:04p		High
Wed 11:10p		Low
Thu 5:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:28a		Low
Wed 4:28p		High
Wed 10:44p		Low
Thu 4:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:42a		Low
Wed 4:40p		High
Wed 10:58p		Low
Thu 5:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:24a		Low
Wed 4:32p		High
Wed 10:40p		Low
Thu 5:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:56a		High
Wed 2:34p		Low
Wed 9:09p		High
Thu 2:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:44a		Low
Wed 4:59p		High
Wed 11:02p		Low
Thu 5:39a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:30a		High
Wed 1:41p		Low
Wed 8:43p		High
Thu 1:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:30a		High
Wed 11:44a		Low
Wed 5:33p		High
Thu 12:01a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:29a		Low
Wed 4:28p		High
Wed 10:47p		Low
Thu 5:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 11:04a		Low
Wed 4:55p		High
Wed 11:27p		Low
Thu 5:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:35a		Low
Wed 4:33p		High
Wed 10:54p		Low
Thu 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:23a		High
Wed 11:38a		Low
Wed 5:31p		High
Wed 11:59p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms until late afternoon, then scattered showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

