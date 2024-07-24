NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/24
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:47am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:54a
|Low
Wed 5:04p
|High
Wed 11:10p
|Low
Thu 5:35a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:28a
|Low
Wed 4:28p
|High
Wed 10:44p
|Low
Thu 4:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:42a
|Low
Wed 4:40p
|High
Wed 10:58p
|Low
Thu 5:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:24a
|Low
Wed 4:32p
|High
Wed 10:40p
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:56a
|High
Wed 2:34p
|Low
Wed 9:09p
|High
Thu 2:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:44a
|Low
Wed 4:59p
|High
Wed 11:02p
|Low
Thu 5:39a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:30a
|High
Wed 1:41p
|Low
Wed 8:43p
|High
Thu 1:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:30a
|High
Wed 11:44a
|Low
Wed 5:33p
|High
Thu 12:01a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:29a
|Low
Wed 4:28p
|High
Wed 10:47p
|Low
Thu 5:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 11:04a
|Low
Wed 4:55p
|High
Wed 11:27p
|Low
Thu 5:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:35a
|Low
Wed 4:33p
|High
Wed 10:54p
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|High
Wed 11:38a
|Low
Wed 5:31p
|High
Wed 11:59p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms until late afternoon, then scattered showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.
TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G
What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray