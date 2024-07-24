NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/24

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southeast

5 - 7 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 6 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:47am - 8:18pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:54a Low

Wed 5:04p High

Wed 11:10p Low

Thu 5:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:28a Low

Wed 4:28p High

Wed 10:44p Low

Thu 4:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:42a Low

Wed 4:40p High

Wed 10:58p Low

Thu 5:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:24a Low

Wed 4:32p High

Wed 10:40p Low

Thu 5:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:56a High

Wed 2:34p Low

Wed 9:09p High

Thu 2:50a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:44a Low

Wed 4:59p High

Wed 11:02p Low

Thu 5:39a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:30a High

Wed 1:41p Low

Wed 8:43p High

Thu 1:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:30a High

Wed 11:44a Low

Wed 5:33p High

Thu 12:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:29a Low

Wed 4:28p High

Wed 10:47p Low

Thu 5:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 11:04a Low

Wed 4:55p High

Wed 11:27p Low

Thu 5:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:35a Low

Wed 4:33p High

Wed 10:54p Low

Thu 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:23a High

Wed 11:38a Low

Wed 5:31p High

Wed 11:59p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms until late afternoon, then scattered showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM until late afternoon.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers and tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?! Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray