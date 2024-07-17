NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/17

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature80° - 95°
Sunrise/Sunset5:41am - 8:23pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 11:05a		High
Wed 5:24p		Low
Thu 12:07a		High
Thu 5:54a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:29a		High
Wed 4:58p		Low
Wed 11:31p		High
Thu 5:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:41a		High
Wed 5:12p		Low
Wed 11:43p		High
Thu 5:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:33a		High
Wed 4:54p		Low
Wed 11:35p		High
Thu 5:24a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:33a		Low
Wed 3:10p		High
Wed 9:04p		Low
Thu 4:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:56a		High
Wed 5:20p		Low
Thu 12:03a		High
Thu 5:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 7:40a		Low
Wed 2:44p		High
Wed 8:11p		Low
Thu 3:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:44a		Low
Wed 11:27a		High
Wed 6:19p		Low
Thu 12:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:28a		High
Wed 5:09p		Low
Wed 11:44p		High
Thu 5:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 10:44a		High
Wed 5:40p		Low
Thu 12:06a		High
Thu 5:48a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:38a		High
Wed 5:19p		Low
Wed 11:50p		High
Thu 5:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:41a		Low
Wed 11:33a		High
Wed 6:15p		Low
Thu 12:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

