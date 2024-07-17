NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/17

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 80° - 95° Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 11:05a High

Wed 5:24p Low

Thu 12:07a High

Thu 5:54a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:29a High

Wed 4:58p Low

Wed 11:31p High

Thu 5:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:41a High

Wed 5:12p Low

Wed 11:43p High

Thu 5:42a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:33a High

Wed 4:54p Low

Wed 11:35p High

Thu 5:24a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:33a Low

Wed 3:10p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 4:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:56a High

Wed 5:20p Low

Thu 12:03a High

Thu 5:48a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:40a Low

Wed 2:44p High

Wed 8:11p Low

Thu 3:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:44a Low

Wed 11:27a High

Wed 6:19p Low

Thu 12:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:28a High

Wed 5:09p Low

Wed 11:44p High

Thu 5:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:44a High

Wed 5:40p Low

Thu 12:06a High

Thu 5:48a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:38a High

Wed 5:19p Low

Wed 11:50p High

Thu 5:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:41a Low

Wed 11:33a High

Wed 6:15p Low

Thu 12:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

