NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/17
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. for dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 95°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 11:05a
|High
Wed 5:24p
|Low
Thu 12:07a
|High
Thu 5:54a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:29a
|High
Wed 4:58p
|Low
Wed 11:31p
|High
Thu 5:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:41a
|High
Wed 5:12p
|Low
Wed 11:43p
|High
Thu 5:42a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:33a
|High
Wed 4:54p
|Low
Wed 11:35p
|High
Thu 5:24a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:33a
|Low
Wed 3:10p
|High
Wed 9:04p
|Low
Thu 4:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:56a
|High
Wed 5:20p
|Low
Thu 12:03a
|High
Thu 5:48a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:40a
|Low
Wed 2:44p
|High
Wed 8:11p
|Low
Thu 3:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:44a
|Low
Wed 11:27a
|High
Wed 6:19p
|Low
Thu 12:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:28a
|High
Wed 5:09p
|Low
Wed 11:44p
|High
Thu 5:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:44a
|High
Wed 5:40p
|Low
Thu 12:06a
|High
Thu 5:48a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:38a
|High
Wed 5:19p
|Low
Wed 11:50p
|High
Thu 5:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:41a
|Low
Wed 11:33a
|High
Wed 6:15p
|Low
Thu 12:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms late with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
