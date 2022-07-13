NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 75°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:37am - 8:26pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 8:01a Low

Wed 2:13p High

Wed 8:24p Low

Thu 3:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:35a Low

Wed 1:37p High

Wed 7:58p Low

Thu 2:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:49a Low

Wed 1:49p High

Wed 8:12p Low

Thu 2:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:31a Low

Wed 1:41p High

Wed 7:54p Low

Thu 2:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:16a High

Wed 11:41a Low

Wed 6:18p High

Thu 12:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 7:53a Low

Wed 2:06p High

Wed 8:17p Low

Thu 3:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 5:50a High

Wed 10:48a Low

Wed 5:52p High

Wed 11:11p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 8:39a Low

Wed 2:27p High

Wed 9:04p Low

Thu 3:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:37a Low

Wed 1:33p High

Wed 8:03p Low

Thu 2:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 8:08a Low

Wed 1:57p High

Wed 8:43p Low

Thu 3:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 7:44a Low

Wed 1:40p High

Wed 8:12p Low

Thu 2:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 8:48a Low

Wed 2:33p High

Wed 9:13p Low

Thu 3:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.