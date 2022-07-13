NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/13

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/13

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 75°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:37am - 8:26pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 8:01a		Low
Wed 2:13p		High
Wed 8:24p		Low
Thu 3:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:35a		Low
Wed 1:37p		High
Wed 7:58p		Low
Thu 2:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:49a		Low
Wed 1:49p		High
Wed 8:12p		Low
Thu 2:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:31a		Low
Wed 1:41p		High
Wed 7:54p		Low
Thu 2:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:16a		High
Wed 11:41a		Low
Wed 6:18p		High
Thu 12:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 7:53a		Low
Wed 2:06p		High
Wed 8:17p		Low
Thu 3:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 5:50a		High
Wed 10:48a		Low
Wed 5:52p		High
Wed 11:11p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 8:39a		Low
Wed 2:27p		High
Wed 9:04p		Low
Thu 3:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:37a		Low
Wed 1:33p		High
Wed 8:03p		Low
Thu 2:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 8:08a		Low
Wed 1:57p		High
Wed 8:43p		Low
Thu 3:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 7:44a		Low
Wed 1:40p		High
Wed 8:12p		Low
Thu 2:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 8:48a		Low
Wed 2:33p		High
Wed 9:13p		Low
Thu 3:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Beach Boys Albums Ranked

There's way more to the band that surfing, cars and girls.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top