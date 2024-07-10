NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/10
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 92°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:41a
|High
Wed 12:00p
|Low
Wed 5:43p
|High
Wed 11:58p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:05a
|High
Wed 11:34a
|Low
Wed 5:07p
|High
Wed 11:32p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|High
Wed 11:48a
|Low
Wed 5:19p
|High
Wed 11:46p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:09a
|High
Wed 11:30a
|Low
Wed 5:11p
|High
Wed 11:28p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:46a
|High
Wed 3:40p
|Low
Wed 9:48p
|High
Thu 3:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:47a
|High
Wed 11:48a
|Low
Wed 5:40p
|High
Wed 11:48p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:20a
|High
Wed 2:47p
|Low
Wed 9:22p
|High
Thu 2:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:24a
|High
Wed 12:37p
|Low
Wed 6:20p
|High
Thu 12:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 11:31a
|Low
Wed 5:18p
|High
Wed 11:31p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:47a
|High
Wed 11:51a
|Low
Wed 5:39p
|High
Wed 11:59p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:26a
|High
Wed 11:30a
|Low
Wed 5:19p
|High
Wed 11:40p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:21a
|High
Wed 12:33p
|Low
Wed 6:20p
|High
Thu 12:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
