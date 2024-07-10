NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/10

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 78°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 92° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:27pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:41a High

Wed 12:00p Low

Wed 5:43p High

Wed 11:58p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:05a High

Wed 11:34a Low

Wed 5:07p High

Wed 11:32p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:17a High

Wed 11:48a Low

Wed 5:19p High

Wed 11:46p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:09a High

Wed 11:30a Low

Wed 5:11p High

Wed 11:28p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:46a High

Wed 3:40p Low

Wed 9:48p High

Thu 3:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:47a High

Wed 11:48a Low

Wed 5:40p High

Wed 11:48p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:20a High

Wed 2:47p Low

Wed 9:22p High

Thu 2:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:24a High

Wed 12:37p Low

Wed 6:20p High

Thu 12:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 11:31a Low

Wed 5:18p High

Wed 11:31p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:47a High

Wed 11:51a Low

Wed 5:39p High

Wed 11:59p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:26a High

Wed 11:30a Low

Wed 5:19p High

Wed 11:40p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:21a High

Wed 12:33p Low

Wed 6:20p High

Thu 12:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

