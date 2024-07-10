NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/10

Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 78°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 92°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:27pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:41a		High
Wed 12:00p		Low
Wed 5:43p		High
Wed 11:58p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:05a		High
Wed 11:34a		Low
Wed 5:07p		High
Wed 11:32p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:17a		High
Wed 11:48a		Low
Wed 5:19p		High
Wed 11:46p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:09a		High
Wed 11:30a		Low
Wed 5:11p		High
Wed 11:28p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:46a		High
Wed 3:40p		Low
Wed 9:48p		High
Thu 3:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:47a		High
Wed 11:48a		Low
Wed 5:40p		High
Wed 11:48p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:20a		High
Wed 2:47p		Low
Wed 9:22p		High
Thu 2:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:24a		High
Wed 12:37p		Low
Wed 6:20p		High
Thu 12:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:26a		High
Wed 11:31a		Low
Wed 5:18p		High
Wed 11:31p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:47a		High
Wed 11:51a		Low
Wed 5:39p		High
Wed 11:59p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:26a		High
Wed 11:30a		Low
Wed 5:19p		High
Wed 11:40p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:21a		High
Wed 12:33p		Low
Wed 6:20p		High
Thu 12:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog. Vsby 1 NM or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of showers and tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with scattered tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

