NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/8

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature72° - 84°
WindsFrom the South
10 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
8 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature68° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:24pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 9:16a		High
Wed 3:21p		Low
Wed 9:48p		High
Thu 3:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:40a		High
Wed 2:55p		Low
Wed 9:12p		High
Thu 2:56a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:52a		High
Wed 3:09p		Low
Wed 9:24p		High
Thu 3:10a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:44a		High
Wed 2:51p		Low
Wed 9:16p		High
Thu 2:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:06a		Low
Wed 1:21p		High
Wed 7:01p		Low
Thu 1:53a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:09a		High
Wed 3:18p		Low
Wed 9:33p		High
Thu 3:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:13a		Low
Wed 12:55p		High
Wed 6:08p		Low
Thu 1:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 9:45a		High
Wed 4:09p		Low
Wed 10:07p		High
Thu 4:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:44a		High
Wed 3:07p		Low
Wed 9:07p		High
Thu 3:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 9:04a		High
Wed 3:27p		Low
Wed 9:27p		High
Thu 3:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:54a		High
Wed 3:12p		Low
Wed 9:16p		High
Thu 3:23a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 9:42a		High
Wed 4:08p		Low
Wed 10:07p		High
Thu 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers until late afternoon. A chance of tstms in the late morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

