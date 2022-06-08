NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/8

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 72° - 84° Winds From the South

10 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

8 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 68° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:16a High

Wed 3:21p Low

Wed 9:48p High

Thu 3:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:40a High

Wed 2:55p Low

Wed 9:12p High

Thu 2:56a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:52a High

Wed 3:09p Low

Wed 9:24p High

Thu 3:10a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:44a High

Wed 2:51p Low

Wed 9:16p High

Thu 2:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:06a Low

Wed 1:21p High

Wed 7:01p Low

Thu 1:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:09a High

Wed 3:18p Low

Wed 9:33p High

Thu 3:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:13a Low

Wed 12:55p High

Wed 6:08p Low

Thu 1:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:45a High

Wed 4:09p Low

Wed 10:07p High

Thu 4:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:44a High

Wed 3:07p Low

Wed 9:07p High

Thu 3:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:04a High

Wed 3:27p Low

Wed 9:27p High

Thu 3:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:54a High

Wed 3:12p Low

Wed 9:16p High

Thu 3:23a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:42a High

Wed 4:08p Low

Wed 10:07p High

Thu 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Showers likely with a chance of tstms late. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the morning. Showers until late afternoon. A chance of tstms in the late morning and early afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening, then 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to around 5 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer

How to start your first garden