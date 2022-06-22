NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/22

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday morning

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southeast

13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

12 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 68°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 69° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:39a High

Wed 3:47p Low

Wed 10:23p High

Thu 4:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:03a High

Wed 3:21p Low

Wed 9:47p High

Thu 3:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:15a High

Wed 3:35p Low

Wed 9:59p High

Thu 3:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:07a High

Wed 3:17p Low

Wed 9:51p High

Thu 3:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:47a Low

Wed 1:44p High

Wed 7:27p Low

Thu 2:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:38a High

Wed 3:49p Low

Wed 10:17p High

Thu 4:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:54a Low

Wed 1:18p High

Wed 6:34p Low

Thu 2:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:59a High

Wed 4:25p Low

Wed 10:37p High

Thu 4:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:14a High

Wed 3:43p Low

Wed 9:54p High

Thu 3:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:30a High

Wed 4:01p Low

Wed 10:10p High

Thu 4:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:22a High

Wed 3:58p Low

Wed 10:02p High

Thu 4:10a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 10:13a High

Wed 4:42p Low

Wed 10:55p High

Thu 5:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Scattered showers. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

