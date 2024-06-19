NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/19
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY until 6 a.m. Friday for heat index values up to 100 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 6:29a
|Low
Wed 12:28p
|High
Wed 6:49p
|Low
Thu 1:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:03a
|Low
Wed 11:52a
|High
Wed 6:23p
|Low
Thu 12:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:17a
|Low
Wed 12:04p
|High
Wed 6:37p
|Low
Thu 1:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:59a
|Low
Wed 11:56a
|High
Wed 6:19p
|Low
Thu 12:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 10:09a
|Low
Wed 4:33p
|High
Wed 10:29p
|Low
Thu 5:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:21a
|Low
Wed 12:22p
|High
Wed 6:41p
|Low
Thu 1:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 9:16a
|Low
Wed 4:07p
|High
Wed 9:36p
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 7:12a
|Low
Wed 12:54p
|High
Wed 7:40p
|Low
Thu 2:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:02a
|Low
Wed 11:56a
|High
Wed 6:28p
|Low
Thu 1:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 6:23a
|Low
Wed 12:15p
|High
Wed 7:01p
|Low
Thu 1:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 6:10a
|Low
Wed 12:04p
|High
Wed 6:35p
|Low
Thu 1:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 7:13a
|Low
Wed 1:00p
|High
Wed 7:38p
|Low
Thu 1:59a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views
Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List
5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant