NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/19

HEAT ADVISORY until 6 a.m. Friday for heat index values up to 100 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)

5 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Air Temperature 75° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 6:29a Low

Wed 12:28p High

Wed 6:49p Low

Thu 1:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:03a Low

Wed 11:52a High

Wed 6:23p Low

Thu 12:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:17a Low

Wed 12:04p High

Wed 6:37p Low

Thu 1:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:59a Low

Wed 11:56a High

Wed 6:19p Low

Thu 12:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 10:09a Low

Wed 4:33p High

Wed 10:29p Low

Thu 5:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:21a Low

Wed 12:22p High

Wed 6:41p Low

Thu 1:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 9:16a Low

Wed 4:07p High

Wed 9:36p Low

Thu 5:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 7:12a Low

Wed 12:54p High

Wed 7:40p Low

Thu 2:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:02a Low

Wed 11:56a High

Wed 6:28p Low

Thu 1:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 6:23a Low

Wed 12:15p High

Wed 7:01p Low

Thu 1:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 6:10a Low

Wed 12:04p High

Wed 6:35p Low

Thu 1:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 7:13a Low

Wed 1:00p High

Wed 7:38p Low

Thu 1:59a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

