NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/19

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/19

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY until 6 a.m. Friday for heat index values up to 100 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
5 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Air Temperature75° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 6:29a		Low
Wed 12:28p		High
Wed 6:49p		Low
Thu 1:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:03a		Low
Wed 11:52a		High
Wed 6:23p		Low
Thu 12:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:17a		Low
Wed 12:04p		High
Wed 6:37p		Low
Thu 1:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:59a		Low
Wed 11:56a		High
Wed 6:19p		Low
Thu 12:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 10:09a		Low
Wed 4:33p		High
Wed 10:29p		Low
Thu 5:29a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:21a		Low
Wed 12:22p		High
Wed 6:41p		Low
Thu 1:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 9:16a		Low
Wed 4:07p		High
Wed 9:36p		Low
Thu 5:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 7:12a		Low
Wed 12:54p		High
Wed 7:40p		Low
Thu 2:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:02a		Low
Wed 11:56a		High
Wed 6:28p		Low
Thu 1:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 6:23a		Low
Wed 12:15p		High
Wed 7:01p		Low
Thu 1:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 6:10a		Low
Wed 12:04p		High
Wed 6:35p		Low
Thu 1:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 7:13a		Low
Wed 1:00p		High
Wed 7:38p		Low
Thu 1:59a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM