NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/1
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|65° - 70°
|Winds
|From the East
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 10:00a
|Low
Wed 3:51p
|High
Wed 9:57p
|Low
Thu 4:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:34a
|Low
Wed 3:15p
|High
Wed 9:31p
|Low
Thu 4:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:48a
|Low
Wed 3:27p
|High
Wed 9:45p
|Low
Thu 4:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:30a
|Low
Wed 3:19p
|High
Wed 9:27p
|Low
Thu 4:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:10a
|High
Wed 1:40p
|Low
Wed 7:56p
|High
Thu 1:37a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:50a
|Low
Wed 3:41p
|High
Wed 9:53p
|Low
Thu 4:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:44a
|High
Wed 12:47p
|Low
Wed 7:30p
|High
Thu 12:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:33a
|Low
Wed 4:10p
|High
Wed 10:40p
|Low
Thu 5:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:34a
|Low
Wed 3:17p
|High
Wed 9:40p
|Low
Thu 4:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 10:01a
|Low
Wed 3:36p
|High
Wed 10:13p
|Low
Thu 4:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:35a
|Low
Wed 3:19p
|High
Wed 9:48p
|Low
Thu 4:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:43a
|Low
Wed 4:21p
|High
Wed 10:51p
|Low
Thu 5:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with scattered tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.