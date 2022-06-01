NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/1

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 65° - 70° Winds From the East

9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 61° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:20pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 10:00a Low

Wed 3:51p High

Wed 9:57p Low

Thu 4:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:34a Low

Wed 3:15p High

Wed 9:31p Low

Thu 4:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:48a Low

Wed 3:27p High

Wed 9:45p Low

Thu 4:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:30a Low

Wed 3:19p High

Wed 9:27p Low

Thu 4:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:10a High

Wed 1:40p Low

Wed 7:56p High

Thu 1:37a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:50a Low

Wed 3:41p High

Wed 9:53p Low

Thu 4:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:44a High

Wed 12:47p Low

Wed 7:30p High

Thu 12:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:33a Low

Wed 4:10p High

Wed 10:40p Low

Thu 5:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:34a Low

Wed 3:17p High

Wed 9:40p Low

Thu 4:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 10:01a Low

Wed 3:36p High

Wed 10:13p Low

Thu 4:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:35a Low

Wed 3:19p High

Wed 9:48p Low

Thu 4:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:43a Low

Wed 4:21p High

Wed 10:51p Low

Thu 5:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 5 to 10 kt after midnight, then becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with scattered tstms late. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

