NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/31
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|63° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 5:19a
|Low
Wed 11:40a
|High
Wed 5:56p
|Low
Thu 12:22a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 11:04a
|High
Wed 5:30p
|Low
Wed 11:46p
|High
Thu 5:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:07a
|Low
Wed 11:16a
|High
Wed 5:44p
|Low
Wed 11:58p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 11:08a
|High
Wed 5:26p
|Low
Wed 11:50p
|High
Thu 5:42a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:59a
|Low
Wed 3:45p
|High
Wed 9:36p
|Low
Thu 4:27a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:12a
|Low
Wed 11:31a
|High
Wed 5:49p
|Low
Thu 12:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 8:06a
|Low
Wed 3:19p
|High
Wed 8:43p
|Low
Thu 4:01a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 6:07a
|Low
Wed 12:06p
|High
Wed 6:45p
|Low
Thu 12:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:00a
|Low
Wed 11:10a
|High
Wed 5:35p
|Low
Wed 11:54p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 5:25a
|Low
Wed 11:28a
|High
Wed 6:00p
|Low
Thu 12:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 5:12a
|Low
Wed 11:16a
|High
Wed 5:43p
|Low
Thu 12:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 6:08a
|Low
Wed 12:09p
|High
Wed 6:41p
|Low
Thu 12:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING
REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the night.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.