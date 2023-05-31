NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/31

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature63° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:19pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 5:19a		Low
Wed 11:40a		High
Wed 5:56p		Low
Thu 12:22a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 11:04a		High
Wed 5:30p		Low
Wed 11:46p		High
Thu 5:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:07a		Low
Wed 11:16a		High
Wed 5:44p		Low
Wed 11:58p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 11:08a		High
Wed 5:26p		Low
Wed 11:50p		High
Thu 5:42a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:59a		Low
Wed 3:45p		High
Wed 9:36p		Low
Thu 4:27a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:12a		Low
Wed 11:31a		High
Wed 5:49p		Low
Thu 12:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 8:06a		Low
Wed 3:19p		High
Wed 8:43p		Low
Thu 4:01a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 6:07a		Low
Wed 12:06p		High
Wed 6:45p		Low
Thu 12:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:00a		Low
Wed 11:10a		High
Wed 5:35p		Low
Wed 11:54p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 5:25a		Low
Wed 11:28a		High
Wed 6:00p		Low
Thu 12:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 5:12a		Low
Wed 11:16a		High
Wed 5:43p		Low
Thu 12:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 6:08a		Low
Wed 12:09p		High
Wed 6:41p		Low
Thu 12:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the night.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

