NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/31

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

8 - 15 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 71°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 63° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:19pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 5:19a Low

Wed 11:40a High

Wed 5:56p Low

Thu 12:22a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 11:04a High

Wed 5:30p Low

Wed 11:46p High

Thu 5:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:07a Low

Wed 11:16a High

Wed 5:44p Low

Wed 11:58p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 11:08a High

Wed 5:26p Low

Wed 11:50p High

Thu 5:42a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:59a Low

Wed 3:45p High

Wed 9:36p Low

Thu 4:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:12a Low

Wed 11:31a High

Wed 5:49p Low

Thu 12:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 8:06a Low

Wed 3:19p High

Wed 8:43p Low

Thu 4:01a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 6:07a Low

Wed 12:06p High

Wed 6:45p Low

Thu 12:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:00a Low

Wed 11:10a High

Wed 5:35p Low

Wed 11:54p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 5:25a Low

Wed 11:28a High

Wed 6:00p Low

Thu 12:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 5:12a Low

Wed 11:16a High

Wed 5:43p Low

Thu 12:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 6:08a Low

Wed 12:09p High

Wed 6:41p Low

Thu 12:51a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING

REST OF TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of showers through the night.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

