NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/24

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Friday at 6 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the North

10 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)

8 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 70°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 62° - 74° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:59a High

Wed 12:17p Low

Wed 5:48p High

Thu 12:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:23a High

Wed 11:51a Low

Wed 5:12p High

Wed 11:47p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:35a High

Wed 12:05p Low

Wed 5:24p High

Thu 12:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:27a High

Wed 11:47a Low

Wed 5:16p High

Wed 11:43p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:04a High

Wed 3:57p Low

Wed 9:53p High

Thu 3:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:08a High

Wed 12:03p Low

Wed 5:46p High

Thu 12:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 9:38a High

Wed 3:04p Low

Wed 9:27p High

Thu 3:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 6:46a High

Wed 12:52p Low

Wed 6:25p High

Thu 12:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:50a High

Wed 11:47a Low

Wed 5:22p High

Wed 11:48p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:10a High

Wed 12:04p Low

Wed 5:41p High

Thu 12:16a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:48a High

Wed 11:43a Low

Wed 5:27p High

Wed 11:58p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 6:40a High

Wed 12:47p Low

Wed 6:29p High

Thu 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 3 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

