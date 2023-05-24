NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/24
Advisories
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Friday at 6 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the North
10 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
8 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|62° - 74°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:13pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:59a
|High
Wed 12:17p
|Low
Wed 5:48p
|High
Thu 12:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|High
Wed 11:51a
|Low
Wed 5:12p
|High
Wed 11:47p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:35a
|High
Wed 12:05p
|Low
Wed 5:24p
|High
Thu 12:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:27a
|High
Wed 11:47a
|Low
Wed 5:16p
|High
Wed 11:43p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:04a
|High
Wed 3:57p
|Low
Wed 9:53p
|High
Thu 3:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:08a
|High
Wed 12:03p
|Low
Wed 5:46p
|High
Thu 12:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 9:38a
|High
Wed 3:04p
|Low
Wed 9:27p
|High
Thu 3:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 6:46a
|High
Wed 12:52p
|Low
Wed 6:25p
|High
Thu 12:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:50a
|High
Wed 11:47a
|Low
Wed 5:22p
|High
Wed 11:48p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:10a
|High
Wed 12:04p
|Low
Wed 5:41p
|High
Thu 12:16a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:48a
|High
Wed 11:43a
|Low
Wed 5:27p
|High
Wed 11:58p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 6:40a
|High
Wed 12:47p
|Low
Wed 6:29p
|High
Thu 12:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.
THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 3 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.