NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/24

Spring Lake North End Pavilion (Ted Maturo)

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect through Friday at 6 a.m. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the North
10 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
8 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 70°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature62° - 74°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:59a		High
Wed 12:17p		Low
Wed 5:48p		High
Thu 12:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:23a		High
Wed 11:51a		Low
Wed 5:12p		High
Wed 11:47p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:35a		High
Wed 12:05p		Low
Wed 5:24p		High
Thu 12:01a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:27a		High
Wed 11:47a		Low
Wed 5:16p		High
Wed 11:43p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:04a		High
Wed 3:57p		Low
Wed 9:53p		High
Thu 3:53a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:08a		High
Wed 12:03p		Low
Wed 5:46p		High
Thu 12:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 9:38a		High
Wed 3:04p		Low
Wed 9:27p		High
Thu 3:00a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 6:46a		High
Wed 12:52p		Low
Wed 6:25p		High
Thu 12:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:50a		High
Wed 11:47a		Low
Wed 5:22p		High
Wed 11:48p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:10a		High
Wed 12:04p		Low
Wed 5:41p		High
Thu 12:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:48a		High
Wed 11:43a		Low
Wed 5:27p		High
Wed 11:58p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 6:40a		High
Wed 12:47p		Low
Wed 6:29p		High
Thu 12:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

REST OF TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 4 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 6 seconds.

THU: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 4 to 6 ft at 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. E swell 3 to 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell around 3 ft at 7 seconds in the evening.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

