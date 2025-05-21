NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/21
Advisories
--Periods of rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night. On-shore winds may gust over 30 mph.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the East
16 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
14 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Air Temperature
|57° - 59°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 9:22a
|High
Wed 3:23p
|Low
Wed 9:56p
|High
Thu 3:41a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:46a
|High
Wed 2:57p
|Low
Wed 9:20p
|High
Thu 3:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:58a
|High
Wed 3:11p
|Low
Wed 9:32p
|High
Thu 3:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:50a
|High
Wed 2:53p
|Low
Wed 9:24p
|High
Thu 3:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 6:20a
|Low
Wed 1:27p
|High
Wed 7:03p
|Low
Thu 2:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:18a
|High
Wed 3:22p
|Low
Wed 9:48p
|High
Thu 3:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 5:27a
|Low
Wed 1:01p
|High
Wed 6:10p
|Low
Thu 1:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 9:56a
|High
Wed 4:22p
|Low
Wed 10:19p
|High
Thu 4:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 8:52a
|High
Wed 3:08p
|Low
Wed 9:16p
|High
Thu 3:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 9:17a
|High
Wed 3:32p
|Low
Wed 9:37p
|High
Thu 3:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 9:03a
|High
Wed 3:20p
|Low
Wed 9:24p
|High
Thu 3:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 9:50a
|High
Wed 4:14p
|Low
Wed 10:15p
|High
Thu 4:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING
TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of rain this morning, then periods of rain this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
