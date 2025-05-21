NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/21

Advisories

--Periods of rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night. On-shore winds may gust over 30 mph.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the East

16 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

14 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Air Temperature 57° - 59° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:11pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 9:22a High

Wed 3:23p Low

Wed 9:56p High

Thu 3:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:46a High

Wed 2:57p Low

Wed 9:20p High

Thu 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:58a High

Wed 3:11p Low

Wed 9:32p High

Thu 3:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:50a High

Wed 2:53p Low

Wed 9:24p High

Thu 3:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 6:20a Low

Wed 1:27p High

Wed 7:03p Low

Thu 2:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:18a High

Wed 3:22p Low

Wed 9:48p High

Thu 3:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 5:27a Low

Wed 1:01p High

Wed 6:10p Low

Thu 1:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 9:56a High

Wed 4:22p Low

Wed 10:19p High

Thu 4:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 8:52a High

Wed 3:08p Low

Wed 9:16p High

Thu 3:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 9:17a High

Wed 3:32p Low

Wed 9:37p High

Thu 3:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 9:03a High

Wed 3:20p Low

Wed 9:24p High

Thu 3:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 9:50a High

Wed 4:14p Low

Wed 10:15p High

Thu 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of rain this morning, then periods of rain this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

