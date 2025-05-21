NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 5/21

Asbury Park getting ready for the summer season. (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--Periods of rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night. On-shore winds may gust over 30 mph.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
16 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
14 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Air Temperature57° - 59°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:11pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Wed 9:22a		High
Wed 3:23p		Low
Wed 9:56p		High
Thu 3:41a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:46a		High
Wed 2:57p		Low
Wed 9:20p		High
Thu 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:58a		High
Wed 3:11p		Low
Wed 9:32p		High
Thu 3:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:50a		High
Wed 2:53p		Low
Wed 9:24p		High
Thu 3:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 6:20a		Low
Wed 1:27p		High
Wed 7:03p		Low
Thu 2:01a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Wed 9:18a		High
Wed 3:22p		Low
Wed 9:48p		High
Thu 3:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 5:27a		Low
Wed 1:01p		High
Wed 6:10p		Low
Thu 1:35a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Wed 9:56a		High
Wed 4:22p		Low
Wed 10:19p		High
Thu 4:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 8:52a		High
Wed 3:08p		Low
Wed 9:16p		High
Thu 3:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Wed 9:17a		High
Wed 3:32p		Low
Wed 9:37p		High
Thu 3:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Wed 9:03a		High
Wed 3:20p		Low
Wed 9:24p		High
Thu 3:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Wed 9:50a		High
Wed 4:14p		Low
Wed 10:15p		High
Thu 4:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

TODAY: E winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft this afternoon. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and E 2 ft at 3 seconds, becoming E 5 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of rain this morning, then periods of rain this afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 7 ft at 7 seconds. Periods of rain. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 9 seconds. Periods of rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 9 seconds. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and N 3 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 9 seconds and W 2 ft at 3 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

SAT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

