NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/5

Island Beach State Park 10/4/22 (NJ DEP)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves4 - 8 feet
WindsFrom the North
14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 64°
(Normal 61° - 63°)
Air Temperature61° - 65°
Sunrise/Sunset6:56am - 6:36pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 10:48a		High
Wed 4:50p		Low
Wed 11:31p		High
Thu 5:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:12a		High
Wed 4:24p		Low
Wed 10:55p		High
Thu 5:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:24a		High
Wed 4:38p		Low
Wed 11:07p		High
Thu 5:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:16a		High
Wed 4:20p		Low
Wed 10:59p		High
Thu 4:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 8:03a		Low
Wed 2:53p		High
Wed 8:30p		Low
Thu 3:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:37a		High
Wed 4:44p		Low
Wed 11:27p		High
Thu 5:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Wed 7:10a		Low
Wed 2:27p		High
Wed 7:37p		Low
Thu 3:10a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 5:01a		Low
Wed 10:55a		High
Wed 5:28p		Low
Wed 11:55p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:09a		High
Wed 4:37p		Low
Wed 11:04p		High
Thu 5:15a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 10:27a		High
Wed 5:12p		Low
Wed 11:28p		High
Thu 5:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 10:14a		High
Wed 4:51p		Low
Wed 11:16p		High
Thu 5:27a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 5:12a		Low
Wed 11:03a		High
Wed 5:40p		Low
Thu 12:03a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Occasional rain with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

