NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/5

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 4 - 8 feet Winds From the North

14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)

12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 64°

(Normal 61° - 63°) Air Temperature 61° - 65° Sunrise/Sunset 6:56am - 6:36pm UV Index 1 (Low)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 10:48a High

Wed 4:50p Low

Wed 11:31p High

Thu 5:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:12a High

Wed 4:24p Low

Wed 10:55p High

Thu 5:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:24a High

Wed 4:38p Low

Wed 11:07p High

Thu 5:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:16a High

Wed 4:20p Low

Wed 10:59p High

Thu 4:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 8:03a Low

Wed 2:53p High

Wed 8:30p Low

Thu 3:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:37a High

Wed 4:44p Low

Wed 11:27p High

Thu 5:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Wed 7:10a Low

Wed 2:27p High

Wed 7:37p Low

Thu 3:10a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 5:01a Low

Wed 10:55a High

Wed 5:28p Low

Wed 11:55p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:09a High

Wed 4:37p Low

Wed 11:04p High

Thu 5:15a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 10:27a High

Wed 5:12p Low

Wed 11:28p High

Thu 5:38a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 10:14a High

Wed 4:51p Low

Wed 11:16p High

Thu 5:27a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 5:12a Low

Wed 11:03a High

Wed 5:40p Low

Thu 12:03a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Occasional rain with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

