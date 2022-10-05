NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 10/5
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|4 - 8 feet
|Winds
|From the North
14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 64°
(Normal 61° - 63°)
|Air Temperature
|61° - 65°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:56am - 6:36pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 10:48a
|High
Wed 4:50p
|Low
Wed 11:31p
|High
Thu 5:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:12a
|High
Wed 4:24p
|Low
Wed 10:55p
|High
Thu 5:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:24a
|High
Wed 4:38p
|Low
Wed 11:07p
|High
Thu 5:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:16a
|High
Wed 4:20p
|Low
Wed 10:59p
|High
Thu 4:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 8:03a
|Low
Wed 2:53p
|High
Wed 8:30p
|Low
Thu 3:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:37a
|High
Wed 4:44p
|Low
Wed 11:27p
|High
Thu 5:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Wed 7:10a
|Low
Wed 2:27p
|High
Wed 7:37p
|Low
Thu 3:10a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 5:01a
|Low
Wed 10:55a
|High
Wed 5:28p
|Low
Wed 11:55p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:09a
|High
Wed 4:37p
|Low
Wed 11:04p
|High
Thu 5:15a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 10:27a
|High
Wed 5:12p
|Low
Wed 11:28p
|High
Thu 5:38a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 10:14a
|High
Wed 4:51p
|Low
Wed 11:16p
|High
Thu 5:27a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 5:12a
|Low
Wed 11:03a
|High
Wed 5:40p
|Low
Thu 12:03a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: NE winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 7 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 7 ft in the afternoon. E swell 2 to 6 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. Occasional rain with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. NE swell 2 to 6 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
