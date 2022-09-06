NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/6

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/6

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the East
11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature74° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:28am - 7:23pm
UV Index1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:55a		High
Tue 5:03p		Low
Tue 11:49p		High
Wed 5:39a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:19a		High
Tue 4:37p		Low
Tue 11:13p		High
Wed 5:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:31a		High
Tue 4:51p		Low
Tue 11:25p		High
Wed 5:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:23a		High
Tue 4:33p		Low
Tue 11:17p		High
Wed 5:09a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:10a		Low
Tue 3:00p		High
Tue 8:43p		Low
Wed 3:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:42a		High
Tue 4:57p		Low
Tue 11:44p		High
Wed 5:31a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 7:17a		Low
Tue 2:34p		High
Tue 7:50p		Low
Wed 3:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 5:12a		Low
Tue 11:04a		High
Tue 5:44p		Low
Wed 12:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:13a		High
Tue 4:48p		Low
Tue 11:20p		High
Wed 5:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 10:31a		High
Tue 5:23p		Low
Tue 11:45p		High
Wed 5:45a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:18a		High
Tue 5:01p		Low
Tue 11:31p		High
Wed 5:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 5:19a		Low
Tue 11:09a		High
Tue 5:52p		Low
Wed 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Scattered showers.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

