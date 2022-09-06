NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/6
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the East
11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:28am - 7:23pm
|UV Index
|1 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:55a
|High
Tue 5:03p
|Low
Tue 11:49p
|High
Wed 5:39a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:19a
|High
Tue 4:37p
|Low
Tue 11:13p
|High
Wed 5:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:31a
|High
Tue 4:51p
|Low
Tue 11:25p
|High
Wed 5:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:23a
|High
Tue 4:33p
|Low
Tue 11:17p
|High
Wed 5:09a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:10a
|Low
Tue 3:00p
|High
Tue 8:43p
|Low
Wed 3:54a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:42a
|High
Tue 4:57p
|Low
Tue 11:44p
|High
Wed 5:31a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 7:17a
|Low
Tue 2:34p
|High
Tue 7:50p
|Low
Wed 3:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 5:12a
|Low
Tue 11:04a
|High
Tue 5:44p
|Low
Wed 12:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:13a
|High
Tue 4:48p
|Low
Tue 11:20p
|High
Wed 5:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 10:31a
|High
Tue 5:23p
|Low
Tue 11:45p
|High
Wed 5:45a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:18a
|High
Tue 5:01p
|Low
Tue 11:31p
|High
Wed 5:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 5:19a
|Low
Tue 11:09a
|High
Tue 5:52p
|Low
Wed 12:15a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Scattered showers.
THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.