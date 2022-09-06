NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/6

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the East

11 - 18 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 23 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 74° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:23pm UV Index 1 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:55a High

Tue 5:03p Low

Tue 11:49p High

Wed 5:39a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:19a High

Tue 4:37p Low

Tue 11:13p High

Wed 5:13a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:31a High

Tue 4:51p Low

Tue 11:25p High

Wed 5:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:23a High

Tue 4:33p Low

Tue 11:17p High

Wed 5:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:10a Low

Tue 3:00p High

Tue 8:43p Low

Wed 3:54a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:42a High

Tue 4:57p Low

Tue 11:44p High

Wed 5:31a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 7:17a Low

Tue 2:34p High

Tue 7:50p Low

Wed 3:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 5:12a Low

Tue 11:04a High

Tue 5:44p Low

Wed 12:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:13a High

Tue 4:48p Low

Tue 11:20p High

Wed 5:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:31a High

Tue 5:23p Low

Tue 11:45p High

Wed 5:45a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:18a High

Tue 5:01p Low

Tue 11:31p High

Wed 5:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 5:19a Low

Tue 11:09a High

Tue 5:52p Low

Wed 12:15a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

WED: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Scattered showers.

THU: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

