NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:35am - 7:12pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:40a
|Low
Tue 5:01p
|High
Tue 11:01p
|Low
Wed 5:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:14a
|Low
Tue 4:25p
|High
Tue 10:35p
|Low
Wed 4:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:28a
|Low
Tue 4:37p
|High
Tue 10:49p
|Low
Wed 4:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:10a
|Low
Tue 4:29p
|High
Tue 10:31p
|Low
Wed 4:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:34a
|High
Tue 2:20p
|Low
Tue 9:06p
|High
Wed 2:41a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:32a
|Low
Tue 5:01p
|High
Tue 10:54p
|Low
Wed 5:09a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:08a
|High
Tue 1:27p
|Low
Tue 8:40p
|High
Wed 1:48a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 11:15a
|Low
Tue 5:25p
|High
Tue 11:32p
|Low
Wed 5:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:15a
|Low
Tue 4:34p
|High
Tue 10:35p
|Low
Wed 4:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:44a
|Low
Tue 4:53p
|High
Tue 11:05p
|Low
Wed 5:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:23a
|Low
Tue 4:33p
|High
Tue 10:43p
|Low
Wed 4:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 5:03a
|High
Tue 11:25a
|Low
Tue 5:33p
|High
Tue 11:48p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds, becoming N at 6 seconds after midnight.
WED: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.
THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.
THU NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells in the evening.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.