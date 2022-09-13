NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13

Bayfront Park & Pier in Waretown (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature78° - 86°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature78° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:35am - 7:12pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 10:40a		Low
Tue 5:01p		High
Tue 11:01p		Low
Wed 5:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:14a		Low
Tue 4:25p		High
Tue 10:35p		Low
Wed 4:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:28a		Low
Tue 4:37p		High
Tue 10:49p		Low
Wed 4:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:10a		Low
Tue 4:29p		High
Tue 10:31p		Low
Wed 4:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:34a		High
Tue 2:20p		Low
Tue 9:06p		High
Wed 2:41a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:32a		Low
Tue 5:01p		High
Tue 10:54p		Low
Wed 5:09a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:08a		High
Tue 1:27p		Low
Tue 8:40p		High
Wed 1:48a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 11:15a		Low
Tue 5:25p		High
Tue 11:32p		Low
Wed 5:35a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:15a		Low
Tue 4:34p		High
Tue 10:35p		Low
Wed 4:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:44a		Low
Tue 4:53p		High
Tue 11:05p		Low
Wed 5:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 10:23a		Low
Tue 4:33p		High
Tue 10:43p		Low
Wed 4:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 5:03a		High
Tue 11:25a		Low
Tue 5:33p		High
Tue 11:48p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds, becoming N at 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

