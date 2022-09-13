NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 9/13

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the West

10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 78° - 86°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 78° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:35am - 7:12pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:40a Low

Tue 5:01p High

Tue 11:01p Low

Wed 5:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:14a Low

Tue 4:25p High

Tue 10:35p Low

Wed 4:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:28a Low

Tue 4:37p High

Tue 10:49p Low

Wed 4:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:10a Low

Tue 4:29p High

Tue 10:31p Low

Wed 4:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:34a High

Tue 2:20p Low

Tue 9:06p High

Wed 2:41a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:32a Low

Tue 5:01p High

Tue 10:54p Low

Wed 5:09a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:08a High

Tue 1:27p Low

Tue 8:40p High

Wed 1:48a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 11:15a Low

Tue 5:25p High

Tue 11:32p Low

Wed 5:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:15a Low

Tue 4:34p High

Tue 10:35p Low

Wed 4:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:44a Low

Tue 4:53p High

Tue 11:05p Low

Wed 5:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:23a Low

Tue 4:33p High

Tue 10:43p Low

Wed 4:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 5:03a High

Tue 11:25a Low

Tue 5:33p High

Tue 11:48p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 10 seconds, becoming N at 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells.

THU NIGHT: N winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

