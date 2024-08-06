NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/6

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 54° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:59am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:55a Low

Tue 3:57p High

Tue 10:00p Low

Wed 4:31a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:29a Low

Tue 3:21p High

Tue 9:34p Low

Wed 3:55a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:43a Low

Tue 3:33p High

Tue 9:48p Low

Wed 4:07a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:25a Low

Tue 3:25p High

Tue 9:30p Low

Wed 3:59a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:01a High

Tue 1:35p Low

Tue 8:02p High

Wed 1:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:46a Low

Tue 3:48p High

Tue 9:54p Low

Wed 4:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:35a High

Tue 12:42p Low

Tue 7:36p High

Wed 12:47a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 10:39a Low

Tue 4:24p High

Tue 10:50p Low

Wed 5:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:34a Low

Tue 3:24p High

Tue 9:41p Low

Wed 4:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:01a Low

Tue 3:47p High

Tue 10:13p Low

Wed 4:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:38a Low

Tue 3:29p High

Tue 9:52p Low

Wed 4:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:41a Low

Tue 4:26p High

Tue 10:52p Low

Wed 5:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton