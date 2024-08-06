NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/6
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:59am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:55a
|Low
Tue 3:57p
|High
Tue 10:00p
|Low
Wed 4:31a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:29a
|Low
Tue 3:21p
|High
Tue 9:34p
|Low
Wed 3:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:43a
|Low
Tue 3:33p
|High
Tue 9:48p
|Low
Wed 4:07a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:25a
|Low
Tue 3:25p
|High
Tue 9:30p
|Low
Wed 3:59a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:01a
|High
Tue 1:35p
|Low
Tue 8:02p
|High
Wed 1:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:46a
|Low
Tue 3:48p
|High
Tue 9:54p
|Low
Wed 4:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:35a
|High
Tue 12:42p
|Low
Tue 7:36p
|High
Wed 12:47a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 10:39a
|Low
Tue 4:24p
|High
Tue 10:50p
|Low
Wed 5:06a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:34a
|Low
Tue 3:24p
|High
Tue 9:41p
|Low
Wed 4:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:01a
|Low
Tue 3:47p
|High
Tue 10:13p
|Low
Wed 4:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:38a
|Low
Tue 3:29p
|High
Tue 9:52p
|Low
Wed 4:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:41a
|Low
Tue 4:26p
|High
Tue 10:52p
|Low
Wed 5:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.
FRI: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.
SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
