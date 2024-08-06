NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/6



Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature54° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:59am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 9:55a		Low
Tue 3:57p		High
Tue 10:00p		Low
Wed 4:31a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:29a		Low
Tue 3:21p		High
Tue 9:34p		Low
Wed 3:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:43a		Low
Tue 3:33p		High
Tue 9:48p		Low
Wed 4:07a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:25a		Low
Tue 3:25p		High
Tue 9:30p		Low
Wed 3:59a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:01a		High
Tue 1:35p		Low
Tue 8:02p		High
Wed 1:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:46a		Low
Tue 3:48p		High
Tue 9:54p		Low
Wed 4:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:35a		High
Tue 12:42p		Low
Tue 7:36p		High
Wed 12:47a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 10:39a		Low
Tue 4:24p		High
Tue 10:50p		Low
Wed 5:06a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:34a		Low
Tue 3:24p		High
Tue 9:41p		Low
Wed 4:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 10:01a		Low
Tue 3:47p		High
Tue 10:13p		Low
Wed 4:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 9:38a		Low
Tue 3:29p		High
Tue 9:52p		Low
Wed 4:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 10:41a		Low
Tue 4:26p		High
Tue 10:52p		Low
Wed 5:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers with a chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers with tstms likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with tstms likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 4 ft at 6 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 6 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight.

FRI: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

