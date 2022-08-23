NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/23

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Air Temperature 78° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 6:14am - 7:44pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:50a Low

Tue 11:47a High

Tue 6:06p Low

Wed 12:43a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:24a Low

Tue 11:11a High

Tue 5:40p Low

Wed 12:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:38a Low

Tue 11:23a High

Tue 5:54p Low

Wed 12:19a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:20a Low

Tue 11:15a High

Tue 5:36p Low

Wed 12:11a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:30a Low

Tue 3:52p High

Tue 9:46p Low

Wed 4:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:43a Low

Tue 11:36a High

Tue 5:56p Low

Wed 12:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:37a Low

Tue 3:26p High

Tue 8:53p Low

Wed 4:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:20a Low

Tue 12:05p High

Tue 6:40p Low

Wed 1:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:35a Low

Tue 11:21a High

Tue 5:53p Low

Wed 12:29a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:44a Low

Tue 11:34a High

Tue 6:16p Low

Wed 12:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:49a Low

Tue 11:30a High

Tue 6:10p Low

Wed 12:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:35a Low

Tue 12:19p High

Tue 6:55p Low

Wed 1:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

