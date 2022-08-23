NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/23

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature78° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset6:14am - 7:44pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:50a		Low
Tue 11:47a		High
Tue 6:06p		Low
Wed 12:43a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:24a		Low
Tue 11:11a		High
Tue 5:40p		Low
Wed 12:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:38a		Low
Tue 11:23a		High
Tue 5:54p		Low
Wed 12:19a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:20a		Low
Tue 11:15a		High
Tue 5:36p		Low
Wed 12:11a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 9:30a		Low
Tue 3:52p		High
Tue 9:46p		Low
Wed 4:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:43a		Low
Tue 11:36a		High
Tue 5:56p		Low
Wed 12:38a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:37a		Low
Tue 3:26p		High
Tue 8:53p		Low
Wed 4:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:20a		Low
Tue 12:05p		High
Tue 6:40p		Low
Wed 1:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:35a		Low
Tue 11:21a		High
Tue 5:53p		Low
Wed 12:29a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:44a		Low
Tue 11:34a		High
Tue 6:16p		Low
Wed 12:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:49a		Low
Tue 11:30a		High
Tue 6:10p		Low
Wed 12:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:35a		Low
Tue 12:19p		High
Tue 6:55p		Low
Wed 1:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

