NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:14am - 7:44pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:50a
|Low
Tue 11:47a
|High
Tue 6:06p
|Low
Wed 12:43a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:24a
|Low
Tue 11:11a
|High
Tue 5:40p
|Low
Wed 12:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:38a
|Low
Tue 11:23a
|High
Tue 5:54p
|Low
Wed 12:19a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:20a
|Low
Tue 11:15a
|High
Tue 5:36p
|Low
Wed 12:11a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:30a
|Low
Tue 3:52p
|High
Tue 9:46p
|Low
Wed 4:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:43a
|Low
Tue 11:36a
|High
Tue 5:56p
|Low
Wed 12:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:37a
|Low
Tue 3:26p
|High
Tue 8:53p
|Low
Wed 4:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:20a
|Low
Tue 12:05p
|High
Tue 6:40p
|Low
Wed 1:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:35a
|Low
Tue 11:21a
|High
Tue 5:53p
|Low
Wed 12:29a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:44a
|Low
Tue 11:34a
|High
Tue 6:16p
|Low
Wed 12:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:49a
|Low
Tue 11:30a
|High
Tue 6:10p
|Low
Wed 12:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:35a
|Low
Tue 12:19p
|High
Tue 6:55p
|Low
Wed 1:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Widespread dense fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. Vsby 1 NM or less early this morning. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.