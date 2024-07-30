NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/30

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 3 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:12pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:13a High

Tue 4:28p Low

Tue 11:18p High

Wed 5:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:37a High

Tue 4:02p Low

Tue 10:42p High

Wed 4:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:49a High

Tue 4:16p Low

Tue 10:54p High

Wed 4:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:41a High

Tue 3:58p Low

Tue 10:46p High

Wed 4:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:35a Low

Tue 2:18p High

Tue 8:08p Low

Wed 3:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:07a High

Tue 4:26p Low

Tue 11:17p High

Wed 4:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:42a Low

Tue 1:52p High

Tue 7:15p Low

Wed 2:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:34a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Tue 11:47p High

Wed 5:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:40a High

Tue 4:20p Low

Tue 10:57p High

Wed 4:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:59a High

Tue 4:49p Low

Tue 11:15p High

Wed 5:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:47a High

Tue 4:37p Low

Tue 11:07p High

Wed 5:04a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:38a High

Tue 5:23p Low

Tue 11:55p High

Wed 5:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the evening.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

