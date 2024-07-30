NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/30
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|3 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:52am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 10:13a
|High
Tue 4:28p
|Low
Tue 11:18p
|High
Wed 5:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:37a
|High
Tue 4:02p
|Low
Tue 10:42p
|High
Wed 4:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:49a
|High
Tue 4:16p
|Low
Tue 10:54p
|High
Wed 4:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:41a
|High
Tue 3:58p
|Low
Tue 10:46p
|High
Wed 4:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 7:35a
|Low
Tue 2:18p
|High
Tue 8:08p
|Low
Wed 3:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:07a
|High
Tue 4:26p
|Low
Tue 11:17p
|High
Wed 4:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 6:42a
|Low
Tue 1:52p
|High
Tue 7:15p
|Low
Wed 2:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:34a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Tue 11:47p
|High
Wed 5:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:40a
|High
Tue 4:20p
|Low
Tue 10:57p
|High
Wed 4:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:59a
|High
Tue 4:49p
|Low
Tue 11:15p
|High
Wed 5:10a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:47a
|High
Tue 4:37p
|Low
Tue 11:07p
|High
Wed 5:04a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:38a
|High
Tue 5:23p
|Low
Tue 11:55p
|High
Wed 5:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the evening.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
