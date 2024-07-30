NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/30

View from the Sandy Hook Lighthouse at the Gateway National Recreation Area (Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves3 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:52am - 8:12pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 10:13a		High
Tue 4:28p		Low
Tue 11:18p		High
Wed 5:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:37a		High
Tue 4:02p		Low
Tue 10:42p		High
Wed 4:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:49a		High
Tue 4:16p		Low
Tue 10:54p		High
Wed 4:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:41a		High
Tue 3:58p		Low
Tue 10:46p		High
Wed 4:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:35a		Low
Tue 2:18p		High
Tue 8:08p		Low
Wed 3:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:07a		High
Tue 4:26p		Low
Tue 11:17p		High
Wed 4:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 6:42a		Low
Tue 1:52p		High
Tue 7:15p		Low
Wed 2:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 10:34a		High
Tue 5:22p		Low
Tue 11:47p		High
Wed 5:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:40a		High
Tue 4:20p		Low
Tue 10:57p		High
Wed 4:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:59a		High
Tue 4:49p		Low
Tue 11:15p		High
Wed 5:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:47a		High
Tue 4:37p		Low
Tue 11:07p		High
Wed 5:04a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 10:38a		High
Tue 5:23p		Low
Tue 11:55p		High
Wed 5:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 5 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: SE 5 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered tstms with a chance of showers in the evening.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

