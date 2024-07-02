NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/2

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 71°

(Normal 69° - 82°) Air Temperature 72° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 5:16a Low

Tue 11:28a High

Tue 5:48p Low

Wed 12:28a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:52a High

Tue 5:22p Low

Tue 11:52p High

Wed 5:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:04a Low

Tue 11:04a High

Tue 5:36p Low

Wed 12:04a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:56a High

Tue 5:18p Low

Tue 11:56p High

Wed 5:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:56a Low

Tue 3:33p High

Tue 9:28p Low

Wed 4:33a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 5:12a Low

Tue 11:20a High

Tue 5:41p Low

Wed 12:29a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 8:03a Low

Tue 3:07p High

Tue 8:35p Low

Wed 4:07a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 6:00a Low

Tue 11:51a High

Tue 6:38p Low

Wed 1:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:02a Low

Tue 10:58a High

Tue 5:32p Low

Wed 12:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 5:24a Low

Tue 11:17a High

Tue 5:59p Low

Wed 12:26a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 5:12a Low

Tue 11:05a High

Tue 5:46p Low

Wed 12:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 6:08a Low

Tue 11:56a High

Tue 6:38p Low

Wed 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

