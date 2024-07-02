NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/2
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 71°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 5:16a
|Low
Tue 11:28a
|High
Tue 5:48p
|Low
Wed 12:28a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:52a
|High
Tue 5:22p
|Low
Tue 11:52p
|High
Wed 5:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:04a
|Low
Tue 11:04a
|High
Tue 5:36p
|Low
Wed 12:04a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 10:56a
|High
Tue 5:18p
|Low
Tue 11:56p
|High
Wed 5:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:56a
|Low
Tue 3:33p
|High
Tue 9:28p
|Low
Wed 4:33a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 5:12a
|Low
Tue 11:20a
|High
Tue 5:41p
|Low
Wed 12:29a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 8:03a
|Low
Tue 3:07p
|High
Tue 8:35p
|Low
Wed 4:07a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 6:00a
|Low
Tue 11:51a
|High
Tue 6:38p
|Low
Wed 1:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:02a
|Low
Tue 10:58a
|High
Tue 5:32p
|Low
Wed 12:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 5:24a
|Low
Tue 11:17a
|High
Tue 5:59p
|Low
Wed 12:26a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 5:12a
|Low
Tue 11:05a
|High
Tue 5:46p
|Low
Wed 12:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 6:08a
|Low
Tue 11:56a
|High
Tue 6:38p
|Low
Wed 1:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 6 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
