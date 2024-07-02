NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/2

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
7 - 10 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 71°
(Normal 69° - 82°)
Air Temperature72° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 5:16a		Low
Tue 11:28a		High
Tue 5:48p		Low
Wed 12:28a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:52a		High
Tue 5:22p		Low
Tue 11:52p		High
Wed 5:52a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:04a		Low
Tue 11:04a		High
Tue 5:36p		Low
Wed 12:04a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 10:56a		High
Tue 5:18p		Low
Tue 11:56p		High
Wed 5:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:56a		Low
Tue 3:33p		High
Tue 9:28p		Low
Wed 4:33a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 5:12a		Low
Tue 11:20a		High
Tue 5:41p		Low
Wed 12:29a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 8:03a		Low
Tue 3:07p		High
Tue 8:35p		Low
Wed 4:07a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 6:00a		Low
Tue 11:51a		High
Tue 6:38p		Low
Wed 1:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:02a		Low
Tue 10:58a		High
Tue 5:32p		Low
Wed 12:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 5:24a		Low
Tue 11:17a		High
Tue 5:59p		Low
Wed 12:26a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 5:12a		Low
Tue 11:05a		High
Tue 5:46p		Low
Wed 12:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 6:08a		Low
Tue 11:56a		High
Tue 6:38p		Low
Wed 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

