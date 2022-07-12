NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/12

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/12

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
14 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
12 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Ocean Temperature68° - 73°
(Normal 69° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:36am - 8:27pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 7:05a		Low
Tue 1:15p		High
Tue 7:30p		Low
Wed 2:11a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:39a		Low
Tue 12:39p		High
Tue 7:04p		Low
Wed 1:35a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:53a		Low
Tue 12:51p		High
Tue 7:18p		Low
Wed 1:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:35a		Low
Tue 12:43p		High
Tue 7:00p		Low
Wed 1:39a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 5:21a		High
Tue 10:45a		Low
Tue 5:20p		High
Tue 11:10p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:56a		Low
Tue 1:06p		High
Tue 7:22p		Low
Wed 2:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:52a		Low
Tue 4:54p		High
Tue 10:17p		Low
Wed 5:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:44a		Low
Tue 1:30p		High
Tue 8:10p		Low
Wed 2:40a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:39a		Low
Tue 12:36p		High
Tue 7:09p		Low
Wed 1:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 7:06a		Low
Tue 12:59p		High
Tue 7:46p		Low
Wed 2:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:47a		Low
Tue 12:44p		High
Tue 7:17p		Low
Wed 1:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:50a		Low
Tue 1:37p		High
Tue 8:18p		Low
Wed 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Scattered tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination

Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island.

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.
Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top