NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/12

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

14 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)

12 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots) Ocean Temperature 68° - 73°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:27pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 7:05a Low

Tue 1:15p High

Tue 7:30p Low

Wed 2:11a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:39a Low

Tue 12:39p High

Tue 7:04p Low

Wed 1:35a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:53a Low

Tue 12:51p High

Tue 7:18p Low

Wed 1:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:35a Low

Tue 12:43p High

Tue 7:00p Low

Wed 1:39a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 5:21a High

Tue 10:45a Low

Tue 5:20p High

Tue 11:10p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:56a Low

Tue 1:06p High

Tue 7:22p Low

Wed 2:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:52a Low

Tue 4:54p High

Tue 10:17p Low

Wed 5:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:44a Low

Tue 1:30p High

Tue 8:10p Low

Wed 2:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:39a Low

Tue 12:36p High

Tue 7:09p Low

Wed 1:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 7:06a Low

Tue 12:59p High

Tue 7:46p Low

Wed 2:10a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:47a Low

Tue 12:44p High

Tue 7:17p Low

Wed 1:52a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:50a Low

Tue 1:37p High

Tue 8:18p Low

Wed 2:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight, then becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Scattered tstms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

