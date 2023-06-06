NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 10:18a
|Low
Tue 4:25p
|High
Tue 10:35p
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:52a
|Low
Tue 3:49p
|High
Tue 10:09p
|Low
Wed 4:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:06a
|Low
Tue 4:01p
|High
Tue 10:23p
|Low
Wed 4:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:48a
|Low
Tue 3:53p
|High
Tue 10:05p
|Low
Wed 4:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 8:33a
|High
Tue 1:58p
|Low
Tue 8:30p
|High
Wed 2:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:11a
|Low
Tue 4:15p
|High
Tue 10:28p
|Low
Wed 5:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 8:07a
|High
Tue 1:05p
|Low
Tue 8:04p
|High
Wed 1:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 5:08a
|High
Tue 11:11a
|Low
Tue 4:47p
|High
Tue 11:32p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:55a
|Low
Tue 3:43p
|High
Tue 10:14p
|Low
Wed 4:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 10:30a
|Low
Tue 4:11p
|High
Tue 10:59p
|Low
Wed 5:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 10:00a
|Low
Tue 3:50p
|High
Tue 10:22p
|Low
Wed 4:56a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 11:05a
|Low
Tue 4:48p
|High
Tue 11:26p
|Low
Wed 5:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. Hazy.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds in the afternoon. Hazy in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E at 3 seconds in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.