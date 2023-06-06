NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/6

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northwest

11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 73°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 73° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 10:18a Low

Tue 4:25p High

Tue 10:35p Low

Wed 5:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:52a Low

Tue 3:49p High

Tue 10:09p Low

Wed 4:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:06a Low

Tue 4:01p High

Tue 10:23p Low

Wed 4:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:48a Low

Tue 3:53p High

Tue 10:05p Low

Wed 4:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 8:33a High

Tue 1:58p Low

Tue 8:30p High

Wed 2:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:11a Low

Tue 4:15p High

Tue 10:28p Low

Wed 5:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 8:07a High

Tue 1:05p Low

Tue 8:04p High

Wed 1:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 5:08a High

Tue 11:11a Low

Tue 4:47p High

Tue 11:32p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:55a Low

Tue 3:43p High

Tue 10:14p Low

Wed 4:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 10:30a Low

Tue 4:11p High

Tue 10:59p Low

Wed 5:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 10:00a Low

Tue 3:50p High

Tue 10:22p Low

Wed 4:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 11:05a Low

Tue 4:48p High

Tue 11:26p Low

Wed 5:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. Hazy.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds in the afternoon. Hazy in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E at 3 seconds in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

