NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/6

Wildwood boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
11 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 73°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature73° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 10:18a		Low
Tue 4:25p		High
Tue 10:35p		Low
Wed 5:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:52a		Low
Tue 3:49p		High
Tue 10:09p		Low
Wed 4:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:06a		Low
Tue 4:01p		High
Tue 10:23p		Low
Wed 4:53a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:48a		Low
Tue 3:53p		High
Tue 10:05p		Low
Wed 4:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 8:33a		High
Tue 1:58p		Low
Tue 8:30p		High
Wed 2:15a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 10:11a		Low
Tue 4:15p		High
Tue 10:28p		Low
Wed 5:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 8:07a		High
Tue 1:05p		Low
Tue 8:04p		High
Wed 1:22a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 5:08a		High
Tue 11:11a		Low
Tue 4:47p		High
Tue 11:32p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:55a		Low
Tue 3:43p		High
Tue 10:14p		Low
Wed 4:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 10:30a		Low
Tue 4:11p		High
Tue 10:59p		Low
Wed 5:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 10:00a		Low
Tue 3:50p		High
Tue 10:22p		Low
Wed 4:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 11:05a		Low
Tue 4:48p		High
Tue 11:26p		Low
Wed 5:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Hazy. A slight chance of showers late this morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening. Hazy.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. N swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds, becoming SE at 6 seconds in the afternoon. Hazy in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 4 seconds.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds, becoming E at 3 seconds in the afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon and evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

