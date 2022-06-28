NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/28

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature72° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 8:14a		Low
Tue 2:07p		High
Tue 8:21p		Low
Wed 3:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:48a		Low
Tue 1:31p		High
Tue 7:55p		Low
Wed 2:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 8:02a		Low
Tue 1:43p		High
Tue 8:09p		Low
Wed 2:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:44a		Low
Tue 1:35p		High
Tue 7:51p		Low
Wed 2:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:26a		High
Tue 11:54a		Low
Tue 6:12p		High
Wed 12:01a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 8:06a		Low
Tue 2:01p		High
Tue 8:15p		Low
Wed 3:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 6:00a		High
Tue 11:01a		Low
Tue 5:46p		High
Tue 11:08p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 8:47a		Low
Tue 2:28p		High
Tue 8:59p		Low
Wed 3:32a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:52a		Low
Tue 1:37p		High
Tue 8:04p		Low
Wed 2:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 8:14a		Low
Tue 1:57p		High
Tue 8:35p		Low
Wed 3:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 7:57a		Low
Tue 1:43p		High
Tue 8:14p		Low
Wed 2:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 9:01a		Low
Tue 2:39p		High
Tue 9:14p		Low
Wed 3:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

