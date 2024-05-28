NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/28

Asbury Park Boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves~3 feet
WindsFrom the West
10 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature59° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature73° - 83°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:18pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 6:15a		High
Tue 12:24p		Low
Tue 6:12p		High
Wed 12:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:39a		High
Tue 11:58a		Low
Tue 5:36p		High
Wed 12:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:51a		High
Tue 12:12p		Low
Tue 5:48p		High
Wed 12:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:43a		High
Tue 11:54a		Low
Tue 5:40p		High
Wed 12:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 10:20a		High
Tue 4:04p		Low
Tue 10:17p		High
Wed 4:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 6:24a		High
Tue 12:12p		Low
Tue 6:11p		High
Wed 12:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 9:54a		High
Tue 3:11p		Low
Tue 9:51p		High
Wed 3:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 7:06a		High
Tue 1:12p		Low
Tue 6:49p		High
Wed 1:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 5:57a		High
Tue 11:56a		Low
Tue 5:44p		High
Wed 12:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 6:26a		High
Tue 12:26p		Low
Tue 6:10p		High
Wed 12:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 6:03a		High
Tue 11:59a		Low
Tue 5:51p		High
Wed 12:18a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 6:53a		High
Tue 1:03p		Low
Tue 6:51p		High
Wed 1:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

