NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/28
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|~3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 83°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 6:15a
|High
Tue 12:24p
|Low
Tue 6:12p
|High
Wed 12:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|High
Tue 11:58a
|Low
Tue 5:36p
|High
Wed 12:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:51a
|High
Tue 12:12p
|Low
Tue 5:48p
|High
Wed 12:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:43a
|High
Tue 11:54a
|Low
Tue 5:40p
|High
Wed 12:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 10:20a
|High
Tue 4:04p
|Low
Tue 10:17p
|High
Wed 4:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:24a
|High
Tue 12:12p
|Low
Tue 6:11p
|High
Wed 12:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 9:54a
|High
Tue 3:11p
|Low
Tue 9:51p
|High
Wed 3:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 7:06a
|High
Tue 1:12p
|Low
Tue 6:49p
|High
Wed 1:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 5:57a
|High
Tue 11:56a
|Low
Tue 5:44p
|High
Wed 12:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 6:26a
|High
Tue 12:26p
|Low
Tue 6:10p
|High
Wed 12:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 6:03a
|High
Tue 11:59a
|Low
Tue 5:51p
|High
Wed 12:18a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 6:53a
|High
Tue 1:03p
|Low
Tue 6:51p
|High
Wed 1:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
