NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/28

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves ~3 feet Winds From the West

10 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 59° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 73° - 83° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:18pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:15a High

Tue 12:24p Low

Tue 6:12p High

Wed 12:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:39a High

Tue 11:58a Low

Tue 5:36p High

Wed 12:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:51a High

Tue 12:12p Low

Tue 5:48p High

Wed 12:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:43a High

Tue 11:54a Low

Tue 5:40p High

Wed 12:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:20a High

Tue 4:04p Low

Tue 10:17p High

Wed 4:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:24a High

Tue 12:12p Low

Tue 6:11p High

Wed 12:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 9:54a High

Tue 3:11p Low

Tue 9:51p High

Wed 3:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:06a High

Tue 1:12p Low

Tue 6:49p High

Wed 1:28a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 5:57a High

Tue 11:56a Low

Tue 5:44p High

Wed 12:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:26a High

Tue 12:26p Low

Tue 6:10p High

Wed 12:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:03a High

Tue 11:59a Low

Tue 5:51p High

Wed 12:18a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 6:53a High

Tue 1:03p Low

Tue 6:51p High

Wed 1:23a

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

