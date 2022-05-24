NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/24

A cloudy day at the beach

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature60° - 65°
WindsFrom the East
11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature52° - 64°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Tue 10:16a		High
Tue 4:18p		Low
Tue 10:48p		High
Wed 4:35a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:40a		High
Tue 3:52p		Low
Tue 10:12p		High
Wed 4:09a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:52a		High
Tue 4:06p		Low
Tue 10:24p		High
Wed 4:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:44a		High
Tue 3:48p		Low
Tue 10:16p		High
Wed 4:05a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 7:17a		Low
Tue 2:21p		High
Tue 7:58p		Low
Wed 2:53a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Tue 10:14a		High
Tue 4:19p		Low
Tue 10:40p		High
Wed 4:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 6:24a		Low
Tue 1:55p		High
Tue 7:05p		Low
Wed 2:27a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Tue 10:36a		High
Tue 4:54p		Low
Tue 10:59p		High
Wed 5:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 9:49a		High
Tue 4:15p		Low
Tue 10:18p		High
Wed 4:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Tue 10:09a		High
Tue 4:34p		Low
Tue 10:35p		High
Wed 4:54a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Tue 10:01a		High
Tue 4:30p		Low
Tue 10:26p		High
Wed 4:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Tue 10:51a		High
Tue 5:14p		Low
Tue 11:20p		High
Wed 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

