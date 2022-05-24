NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/24

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 60° - 65° Winds From the East

11 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 52° - 64°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 10:16a High

Tue 4:18p Low

Tue 10:48p High

Wed 4:35a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:40a High

Tue 3:52p Low

Tue 10:12p High

Wed 4:09a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:52a High

Tue 4:06p Low

Tue 10:24p High

Wed 4:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:44a High

Tue 3:48p Low

Tue 10:16p High

Wed 4:05a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 7:17a Low

Tue 2:21p High

Tue 7:58p Low

Wed 2:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:14a High

Tue 4:19p Low

Tue 10:40p High

Wed 4:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 6:24a Low

Tue 1:55p High

Tue 7:05p Low

Wed 2:27a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:36a High

Tue 4:54p Low

Tue 10:59p High

Wed 5:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:49a High

Tue 4:15p Low

Tue 10:18p High

Wed 4:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 10:09a High

Tue 4:34p Low

Tue 10:35p High

Wed 4:54a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 10:01a High

Tue 4:30p Low

Tue 10:26p High

Wed 4:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:51a High

Tue 5:14p Low

Tue 11:20p High

Wed 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

SAT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

