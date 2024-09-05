NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/5
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Don`t enter the surf at unguarded beaches. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 76°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:28am - 7:23pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:57a
|Low
Thu 4:10p
|High
Thu 10:03p
|Low
Fri 4:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:31a
|Low
Thu 3:34p
|High
Thu 9:37p
|Low
Fri 3:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:45a
|Low
Thu 3:46p
|High
Thu 9:51p
|Low
Fri 4:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:27a
|Low
Thu 3:38p
|High
Thu 9:33p
|Low
Fri 3:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:59a
|High
Thu 1:37p
|Low
Thu 8:15p
|High
Fri 1:43a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:51a
|Low
Thu 4:02p
|High
Thu 9:57p
|Low
Fri 4:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:33a
|High
Thu 12:44p
|Low
Thu 7:49p
|High
Fri 12:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:45a
|Low
Thu 4:42p
|High
Thu 10:55p
|Low
Fri 4:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:35a
|Low
Thu 3:37p
|High
Thu 9:44p
|Low
Fri 3:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:04a
|Low
Thu 4:01p
|High
Thu 10:15p
|Low
Fri 4:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:37a
|Low
Thu 3:42p
|High
Thu 9:52p
|Low
Fri 3:58a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:44a
|Low
Thu 4:40p
|High
Thu 10:56p
|Low
Fri 4:58a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.
SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
