NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/5

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Don`t enter the surf at unguarded beaches. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the East
8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 74°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature72° - 76°
Sunrise/Sunset6:28am - 7:23pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:57a		Low
Thu 4:10p		High
Thu 10:03p		Low
Fri 4:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:31a		Low
Thu 3:34p		High
Thu 9:37p		Low
Fri 3:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:45a		Low
Thu 3:46p		High
Thu 9:51p		Low
Fri 4:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:27a		Low
Thu 3:38p		High
Thu 9:33p		Low
Fri 3:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:59a		High
Thu 1:37p		Low
Thu 8:15p		High
Fri 1:43a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:51a		Low
Thu 4:02p		High
Thu 9:57p		Low
Fri 4:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:33a		High
Thu 12:44p		Low
Thu 7:49p		High
Fri 12:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:45a		Low
Thu 4:42p		High
Thu 10:55p		Low
Fri 4:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:35a		Low
Thu 3:37p		High
Thu 9:44p		Low
Fri 3:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 10:04a		Low
Thu 4:01p		High
Thu 10:15p		Low
Fri 4:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:37a		Low
Thu 3:42p		High
Thu 9:52p		Low
Fri 3:58a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:44a		Low
Thu 4:40p		High
Thu 10:56p		Low
Fri 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

