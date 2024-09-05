NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/5

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.Don`t enter the surf at unguarded beaches. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the East

8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 74°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 72° - 76° Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:23pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 9:57a Low

Thu 4:10p High

Thu 10:03p Low

Fri 4:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:31a Low

Thu 3:34p High

Thu 9:37p Low

Fri 3:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:45a Low

Thu 3:46p High

Thu 9:51p Low

Fri 4:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:27a Low

Thu 3:38p High

Thu 9:33p Low

Fri 3:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:59a High

Thu 1:37p Low

Thu 8:15p High

Fri 1:43a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:51a Low

Thu 4:02p High

Thu 9:57p Low

Fri 4:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 7:33a High

Thu 12:44p Low

Thu 7:49p High

Fri 12:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 10:45a Low

Thu 4:42p High

Thu 10:55p Low

Fri 4:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:35a Low

Thu 3:37p High

Thu 9:44p Low

Fri 3:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:04a Low

Thu 4:01p High

Thu 10:15p Low

Fri 4:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 9:37a Low

Thu 3:42p High

Thu 9:52p Low

Fri 3:58a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 10:44a Low

Thu 4:40p High

Thu 10:56p Low

Fri 4:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

