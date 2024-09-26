NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/26

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 71°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature73° - 77°
Sunrise/Sunset6:48am - 6:49pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 9:38a		High
Thu 3:47p		Low
Thu 10:41p		High
Fri 4:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:02a		High
Thu 3:21p		Low
Thu 10:05p		High
Fri 4:01a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:14a		High
Thu 3:35p		Low
Thu 10:17p		High
Fri 4:15a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:06a		High
Thu 3:17p		Low
Thu 10:09p		High
Fri 3:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:05a		Low
Thu 1:43p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 2:46a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:31a		High
Thu 3:45p		Low
Thu 10:39p		High
Fri 4:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:12a		Low
Thu 1:17p		High
Thu 6:34p		Low
Fri 2:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 9:56a		High
Thu 4:36p		Low
Thu 11:08p		High
Fri 5:09a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:05a		High
Thu 3:43p		Low
Thu 10:23p		High
Fri 4:26a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 9:23a		High
Thu 4:13p		Low
Thu 10:42p		High
Fri 4:44a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:16a		High
Thu 4:05p		Low
Thu 10:36p		High
Fri 4:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 10:04a		High
Thu 4:43p		Low
Thu 11:25p		High
Fri 5:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

