NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/26

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Southeast

11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 71°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 73° - 77° Sunrise/Sunset 6:48am - 6:49pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 9:38a High

Thu 3:47p Low

Thu 10:41p High

Fri 4:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:02a High

Thu 3:21p Low

Thu 10:05p High

Fri 4:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:14a High

Thu 3:35p Low

Thu 10:17p High

Fri 4:15a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:06a High

Thu 3:17p Low

Thu 10:09p High

Fri 3:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:05a Low

Thu 1:43p High

Thu 7:27p Low

Fri 2:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:31a High

Thu 3:45p Low

Thu 10:39p High

Fri 4:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 6:12a Low

Thu 1:17p High

Thu 6:34p Low

Fri 2:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 9:56a High

Thu 4:36p Low

Thu 11:08p High

Fri 5:09a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:05a High

Thu 3:43p Low

Thu 10:23p High

Fri 4:26a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 9:23a High

Thu 4:13p Low

Thu 10:42p High

Fri 4:44a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:16a High

Thu 4:05p Low

Thu 10:36p High

Fri 4:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 10:04a High

Thu 4:43p Low

Thu 11:25p High

Fri 5:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

