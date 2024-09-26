NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/26
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 71°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:48am - 6:49pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 9:38a
|High
Thu 3:47p
|Low
Thu 10:41p
|High
Fri 4:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:02a
|High
Thu 3:21p
|Low
Thu 10:05p
|High
Fri 4:01a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:14a
|High
Thu 3:35p
|Low
Thu 10:17p
|High
Fri 4:15a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:06a
|High
Thu 3:17p
|Low
Thu 10:09p
|High
Fri 3:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:05a
|Low
Thu 1:43p
|High
Thu 7:27p
|Low
Fri 2:46a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:31a
|High
Thu 3:45p
|Low
Thu 10:39p
|High
Fri 4:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:12a
|Low
Thu 1:17p
|High
Thu 6:34p
|Low
Fri 2:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:56a
|High
Thu 4:36p
|Low
Thu 11:08p
|High
Fri 5:09a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:05a
|High
Thu 3:43p
|Low
Thu 10:23p
|High
Fri 4:26a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 9:23a
|High
Thu 4:13p
|Low
Thu 10:42p
|High
Fri 4:44a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:16a
|High
Thu 4:05p
|Low
Thu 10:36p
|High
Fri 4:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:04a
|High
Thu 4:43p
|Low
Thu 11:25p
|High
Fri 5:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 11 seconds and S 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 10 seconds and SE 2 ft at 4 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 7 seconds and E 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt in the evening. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
