NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/22
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 6 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
17 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)
14 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 80°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 81°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:43am - 6:57pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:09a
|Low
Thu 12:08p
|High
Thu 6:19p
|Low
Fri 12:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:43a
|Low
Thu 11:32a
|High
Thu 5:53p
|Low
Fri 12:14a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:57a
|Low
Thu 11:44a
|High
Thu 6:07p
|Low
Fri 12:26a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:39a
|Low
Thu 11:36a
|High
Thu 5:49p
|Low
Fri 12:18a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:49a
|Low
Thu 4:13p
|High
Thu 9:59p
|Low
Fri 4:55a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:58a
|Low
Thu 11:53a
|High
Thu 6:05p
|Low
Fri 12:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:56a
|Low
Thu 3:47p
|High
Thu 9:06p
|Low
Fri 4:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:39a
|Low
Thu 12:25p
|High
Thu 6:53p
|Low
Fri 1:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:52a
|Low
Thu 11:39a
|High
Thu 6:04p
|Low
Fri 12:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:05a
|Low
Thu 11:56a
|High
Thu 6:29p
|Low
Fri 12:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:01a
|Low
Thu 11:50a
|High
Thu 6:17p
|Low
Fri 12:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:50a
|Low
Thu 12:38p
|High
Thu 7:06p
|Low
Fri 1:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. Showers with a chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 13 seconds, becoming SE 5 to 8 ft at 13 seconds in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 7 ft at 12 seconds, becoming N 3 to 5 ft at 9 seconds after midnight.
SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds in the evening.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.
MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.