NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/22

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/22

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 6 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
17 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)
14 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 80°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature74° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset6:43am - 6:57pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:09a		Low
Thu 12:08p		High
Thu 6:19p		Low
Fri 12:50a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:43a		Low
Thu 11:32a		High
Thu 5:53p		Low
Fri 12:14a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:57a		Low
Thu 11:44a		High
Thu 6:07p		Low
Fri 12:26a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:39a		Low
Thu 11:36a		High
Thu 5:49p		Low
Fri 12:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:49a		Low
Thu 4:13p		High
Thu 9:59p		Low
Fri 4:55a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:58a		Low
Thu 11:53a		High
Thu 6:05p		Low
Fri 12:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 8:56a		Low
Thu 3:47p		High
Thu 9:06p		Low
Fri 4:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:39a		Low
Thu 12:25p		High
Thu 6:53p		Low
Fri 1:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:52a		Low
Thu 11:39a		High
Thu 6:04p		Low
Fri 12:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:05a		Low
Thu 11:56a		High
Thu 6:29p		Low
Fri 12:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:01a		Low
Thu 11:50a		High
Thu 6:17p		Low
Fri 12:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:50a		Low
Thu 12:38p		High
Thu 7:06p		Low
Fri 1:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 13 seconds, becoming SE 5 to 8 ft at 13 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 7 ft at 12 seconds, becoming N 3 to 5 ft at 9 seconds after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM