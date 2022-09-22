NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/22

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 6 feet Winds From the Northwest

17 - 28 mph (Gust 33 mph)

14 - 24 knots (Gust 29 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 80°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 74° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 6:43am - 6:57pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:09a Low

Thu 12:08p High

Thu 6:19p Low

Fri 12:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:43a Low

Thu 11:32a High

Thu 5:53p Low

Fri 12:14a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:57a Low

Thu 11:44a High

Thu 6:07p Low

Fri 12:26a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:39a Low

Thu 11:36a High

Thu 5:49p Low

Fri 12:18a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:49a Low

Thu 4:13p High

Thu 9:59p Low

Fri 4:55a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:58a Low

Thu 11:53a High

Thu 6:05p Low

Fri 12:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:56a Low

Thu 3:47p High

Thu 9:06p Low

Fri 4:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:39a Low

Thu 12:25p High

Thu 6:53p Low

Fri 1:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:52a Low

Thu 11:39a High

Thu 6:04p Low

Fri 12:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:05a Low

Thu 11:56a High

Thu 6:29p Low

Fri 12:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:01a Low

Thu 11:50a High

Thu 6:17p Low

Fri 12:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:50a Low

Thu 12:38p High

Thu 7:06p Low

Fri 1:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. Showers with a chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 2 to 5 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft. E swell 3 to 7 ft at 13 seconds, becoming SE 5 to 8 ft at 13 seconds in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 20 to 25 kt, diminishing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 ft. SE swell 4 to 7 ft at 12 seconds, becoming N 3 to 5 ft at 9 seconds after midnight.

SAT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. E swell 2 to 4 ft at 9 seconds. Light swells.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds in the evening.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers through the night.

MON: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

