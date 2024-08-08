NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/8
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Never swim at an unguarded beach. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 79°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|High
Thu 11:17a
|Low
Thu 5:13p
|High
Thu 11:16p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:51a
|Low
Thu 4:37p
|High
Thu 10:50p
|Low
Fri 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:05a
|Low
Thu 4:49p
|High
Thu 11:04p
|Low
Fri 5:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:47a
|Low
Thu 4:41p
|High
Thu 10:46p
|Low
Fri 5:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:08a
|High
Thu 2:57p
|Low
Thu 9:18p
|High
Fri 2:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:04a
|High
Thu 11:07a
|Low
Thu 5:08p
|High
Thu 11:08p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:42a
|High
Thu 2:04p
|Low
Thu 8:52p
|High
Fri 2:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 5:41a
|High
Thu 12:00p
|Low
Thu 5:50p
|High
Fri 12:05a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:50a
|Low
Thu 4:44p
|High
Thu 10:53p
|Low
Fri 5:14a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|High
Thu 11:15a
|Low
Thu 5:08p
|High
Thu 11:23p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:49a
|Low
Thu 4:47p
|High
Thu 11:01p
|Low
Fri 5:15a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:40a
|High
Thu 11:55a
|Low
Thu 5:48p
|High
Fri 12:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.
THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: S 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
How to start your first garden
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media