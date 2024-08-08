NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/8

Red flag warning at the beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Never swim at an unguarded beach. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
9 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature73° - 79°
Sunrise/Sunset6:00am - 8:04pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:03a		High
Thu 11:17a		Low
Thu 5:13p		High
Thu 11:16p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:51a		Low
Thu 4:37p		High
Thu 10:50p		Low
Fri 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:05a		Low
Thu 4:49p		High
Thu 11:04p		Low
Fri 5:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:47a		Low
Thu 4:41p		High
Thu 10:46p		Low
Fri 5:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:08a		High
Thu 2:57p		Low
Thu 9:18p		High
Fri 2:56a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:04a		High
Thu 11:07a		Low
Thu 5:08p		High
Thu 11:08p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:42a		High
Thu 2:04p		Low
Thu 8:52p		High
Fri 2:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 5:41a		High
Thu 12:00p		Low
Thu 5:50p		High
Fri 12:05a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:50a		Low
Thu 4:44p		High
Thu 10:53p		Low
Fri 5:14a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:03a		High
Thu 11:15a		Low
Thu 5:08p		High
Thu 11:23p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:49a		Low
Thu 4:47p		High
Thu 11:01p		Low
Fri 5:15a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:40a		High
Thu 11:55a		Low
Thu 5:48p		High
Fri 12:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: S 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

