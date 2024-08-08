NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/8

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Never swim at an unguarded beach. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

9 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 73° - 79° Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:04pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:03a High

Thu 11:17a Low

Thu 5:13p High

Thu 11:16p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:51a Low

Thu 4:37p High

Thu 10:50p Low

Fri 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:05a Low

Thu 4:49p High

Thu 11:04p Low

Fri 5:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:47a Low

Thu 4:41p High

Thu 10:46p Low

Fri 5:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:08a High

Thu 2:57p Low

Thu 9:18p High

Fri 2:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:04a High

Thu 11:07a Low

Thu 5:08p High

Thu 11:08p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:42a High

Thu 2:04p Low

Thu 8:52p High

Fri 2:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 5:41a High

Thu 12:00p Low

Thu 5:50p High

Fri 12:05a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:50a Low

Thu 4:44p High

Thu 10:53p Low

Fri 5:14a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:03a High

Thu 11:15a Low

Thu 5:08p High

Thu 11:23p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:49a Low

Thu 4:47p High

Thu 11:01p Low

Fri 5:15a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:40a High

Thu 11:55a Low

Thu 5:48p High

Fri 12:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and S 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely.

THU NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: SE winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: SE 7 ft at 6 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Wave Detail: S 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

SAT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: S 7 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination Before being devastated by a hurricane in 1960, Cliffwood Beach, NJ was a hot vacation spot that drew comparisons to Brooklyn's Coney Island. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba