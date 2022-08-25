NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/25

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/25

McCabe Ave Beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature77° - 83°
(Normal 73°)
Air Temperature79° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:16am - 7:41pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:25a		Low
Thu 1:20p		High
Thu 7:34p		Low
Fri 2:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:59a		Low
Thu 12:44p		High
Thu 7:08p		Low
Fri 1:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:13a		Low
Thu 12:56p		High
Thu 7:22p		Low
Fri 1:42a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:55a		Low
Thu 12:48p		High
Thu 7:04p		Low
Fri 1:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:30a		High
Thu 11:05a		Low
Thu 5:25p		High
Thu 11:14p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:13a		Low
Thu 1:08p		High
Thu 7:20p		Low
Fri 2:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:04a		High
Thu 10:12a		Low
Thu 4:59p		High
Thu 10:21p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 7:55a		Low
Thu 1:39p		High
Thu 8:08p		Low
Fri 2:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:04a		Low
Thu 12:50p		High
Thu 7:16p		Low
Fri 1:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:23a		Low
Thu 1:11p		High
Thu 7:46p		Low
Fri 2:10a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:09a		Low
Thu 1:00p		High
Thu 7:27p		Low
Fri 1:52a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:07a		Low
Thu 1:52p		High
Thu 8:23p		Low
Fri 2:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to around 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

What Is This Foam I Spotted On A Jersey Shore Beach

You ever see this before? WHAT IS IT?!

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top