NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/19

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the North

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 55° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:22pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 6:48a Low

Fri 12:47p High

Fri 7:06p Low

Sat 1:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:22a Low

Fri 12:11p High

Fri 6:40p Low

Sat 1:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:36a Low

Fri 12:23p High

Fri 6:54p Low

Sat 1:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:18a Low

Fri 12:15p High

Fri 6:36p Low

Sat 1:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:02a High

Fri 10:28a Low

Fri 4:52p High

Fri 10:46p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 6:40a Low

Fri 12:40p High

Fri 6:58p Low

Sat 1:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 9:35a Low

Fri 4:26p High

Fri 9:53p Low

Sat 5:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 7:34a Low

Fri 1:10p High

Fri 7:59p Low

Sat 2:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:21a Low

Fri 12:12p High

Fri 6:47p Low

Sat 1:23a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 6:44a Low

Fri 12:32p High

Fri 7:25p Low

Sat 1:50a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:28a Low

Fri 12:21p High

Fri 6:55p Low

Sat 1:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 7:31a Low

Fri 1:16p High

Fri 7:57p Low

Sat 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

