NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/19
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 6:48a
|Low
Fri 12:47p
|High
Fri 7:06p
|Low
Sat 1:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:22a
|Low
Fri 12:11p
|High
Fri 6:40p
|Low
Sat 1:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:36a
|Low
Fri 12:23p
|High
Fri 6:54p
|Low
Sat 1:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:18a
|Low
Fri 12:15p
|High
Fri 6:36p
|Low
Sat 1:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|High
Fri 10:28a
|Low
Fri 4:52p
|High
Fri 10:46p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 6:40a
|Low
Fri 12:40p
|High
Fri 6:58p
|Low
Sat 1:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 9:35a
|Low
Fri 4:26p
|High
Fri 9:53p
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 7:34a
|Low
Fri 1:10p
|High
Fri 7:59p
|Low
Sat 2:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:21a
|Low
Fri 12:12p
|High
Fri 6:47p
|Low
Sat 1:23a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 6:44a
|Low
Fri 12:32p
|High
Fri 7:25p
|Low
Sat 1:50a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:28a
|Low
Fri 12:21p
|High
Fri 6:55p
|Low
Sat 1:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 7:31a
|Low
Fri 1:16p
|High
Fri 7:57p
|Low
Sat 2:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey
New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
The Sunflow Beach Chair Gets National Attention On ABC's Shark Tank
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray