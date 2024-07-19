NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 7/19

Avon by the Sea (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature55° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:22pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 6:48a		Low
Fri 12:47p		High
Fri 7:06p		Low
Sat 1:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:22a		Low
Fri 12:11p		High
Fri 6:40p		Low
Sat 1:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:36a		Low
Fri 12:23p		High
Fri 6:54p		Low
Sat 1:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:18a		Low
Fri 12:15p		High
Fri 6:36p		Low
Sat 1:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:02a		High
Fri 10:28a		Low
Fri 4:52p		High
Fri 10:46p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 6:40a		Low
Fri 12:40p		High
Fri 6:58p		Low
Sat 1:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 9:35a		Low
Fri 4:26p		High
Fri 9:53p		Low
Sat 5:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 7:34a		Low
Fri 1:10p		High
Fri 7:59p		Low
Sat 2:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:21a		Low
Fri 12:12p		High
Fri 6:47p		Low
Sat 1:23a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 6:44a		Low
Fri 12:32p		High
Fri 7:25p		Low
Sat 1:50a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:28a		Low
Fri 12:21p		High
Fri 6:55p		Low
Sat 1:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 7:31a		Low
Fri 1:16p		High
Fri 7:57p		Low
Sat 2:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

