NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/21
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 12 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:44am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:24a
|Low
Sun 2:32p
|High
Sun 8:40p
|Low
Mon 3:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:58a
|Low
Sun 1:56p
|High
Sun 8:14p
|Low
Mon 2:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:12a
|Low
Sun 2:08p
|High
Sun 8:28p
|Low
Mon 2:59a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:54a
|Low
Sun 2:00p
|High
Sun 8:10p
|Low
Mon 2:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:41a
|High
Sun 12:04p
|Low
Sun 6:37p
|High
Mon 12:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:18a
|Low
Sun 2:26p
|High
Sun 8:35p
|Low
Mon 3:22a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:15a
|High
Sun 11:11a
|Low
Sun 6:11p
|High
Sun 11:27p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:15a
|Low
Sun 2:53p
|High
Sun 9:36p
|Low
Mon 4:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:04a
|Low
Sun 1:54p
|High
Sun 8:24p
|Low
Mon 2:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:34a
|Low
Sun 2:19p
|High
Sun 9:05p
|Low
Mon 3:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:06a
|Low
Sun 2:01p
|High
Sun 8:30p
|Low
Mon 3:01a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:12a
|Low
Sun 2:57p
|High
Sun 9:34p
|Low
Mon 3:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan
Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island
Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan