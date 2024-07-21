NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/21

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 12 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature61° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:44am - 8:20pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 8:24a		Low
Sun 2:32p		High
Sun 8:40p		Low
Mon 3:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:58a		Low
Sun 1:56p		High
Sun 8:14p		Low
Mon 2:47a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:12a		Low
Sun 2:08p		High
Sun 8:28p		Low
Mon 2:59a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:54a		Low
Sun 2:00p		High
Sun 8:10p		Low
Mon 2:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:41a		High
Sun 12:04p		Low
Sun 6:37p		High
Mon 12:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:18a		Low
Sun 2:26p		High
Sun 8:35p		Low
Mon 3:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:15a		High
Sun 11:11a		Low
Sun 6:11p		High
Sun 11:27p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 9:15a		Low
Sun 2:53p		High
Sun 9:36p		Low
Mon 4:00a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:04a		Low
Sun 1:54p		High
Sun 8:24p		Low
Mon 2:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 8:34a		Low
Sun 2:19p		High
Sun 9:05p		Low
Mon 3:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:06a		Low
Sun 2:01p		High
Sun 8:30p		Low
Mon 3:01a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 9:12a		Low
Sun 2:57p		High
Sun 9:34p		Low
Mon 3:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

