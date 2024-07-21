NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/21

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

5 - 12 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:44am - 8:20pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:24a Low

Sun 2:32p High

Sun 8:40p Low

Mon 3:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:58a Low

Sun 1:56p High

Sun 8:14p Low

Mon 2:47a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:12a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:28p Low

Mon 2:59a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:54a Low

Sun 2:00p High

Sun 8:10p Low

Mon 2:51a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:41a High

Sun 12:04p Low

Sun 6:37p High

Mon 12:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:18a Low

Sun 2:26p High

Sun 8:35p Low

Mon 3:22a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:15a High

Sun 11:11a Low

Sun 6:11p High

Sun 11:27p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:15a Low

Sun 2:53p High

Sun 9:36p Low

Mon 4:00a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:04a Low

Sun 1:54p High

Sun 8:24p Low

Mon 2:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:34a Low

Sun 2:19p High

Sun 9:05p Low

Mon 3:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:06a Low

Sun 2:01p High

Sun 8:30p Low

Mon 3:01a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:12a Low

Sun 2:57p High

Sun 9:34p Low

Mon 3:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 4 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

