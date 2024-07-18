NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/18
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:42am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:54a
|Low
Thu 11:56a
|High
Thu 6:17p
|Low
Fri 12:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:28a
|Low
Thu 11:20a
|High
Thu 5:51p
|Low
Fri 12:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:42a
|Low
Thu 11:32a
|High
Thu 6:05p
|Low
Fri 12:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:24a
|Low
Thu 11:24a
|High
Thu 5:47p
|Low
Fri 12:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:34a
|Low
Thu 4:01p
|High
Thu 9:57p
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:48a
|Low
Thu 11:47a
|High
Thu 6:09p
|Low
Fri 12:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:41a
|Low
Thu 3:35p
|High
Thu 9:04p
|Low
Fri 4:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:40a
|Low
Thu 12:18p
|High
Thu 7:10p
|Low
Fri 1:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:29a
|Low
Thu 11:20a
|High
Thu 5:58p
|Low
Fri 12:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:48a
|Low
Thu 11:37a
|High
Thu 6:32p
|Low
Fri 1:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:38a
|Low
Thu 11:30a
|High
Thu 6:07p
|Low
Fri 12:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:38a
|Low
Thu 12:25p
|High
Thu 7:07p
|Low
Fri 1:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
