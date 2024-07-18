NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/18

Sculpture from the NJ Sandcastle Contest in Belmar 7/17/24 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the West
6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature77° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:42am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 5:54a		Low
Thu 11:56a		High
Thu 6:17p		Low
Fri 12:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:28a		Low
Thu 11:20a		High
Thu 5:51p		Low
Fri 12:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:42a		Low
Thu 11:32a		High
Thu 6:05p		Low
Fri 12:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:24a		Low
Thu 11:24a		High
Thu 5:47p		Low
Fri 12:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:34a		Low
Thu 4:01p		High
Thu 9:57p		Low
Fri 5:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:48a		Low
Thu 11:47a		High
Thu 6:09p		Low
Fri 12:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 8:41a		Low
Thu 3:35p		High
Thu 9:04p		Low
Fri 4:36a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:40a		Low
Thu 12:18p		High
Thu 7:10p		Low
Fri 1:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:29a		Low
Thu 11:20a		High
Thu 5:58p		Low
Fri 12:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 5:48a		Low
Thu 11:37a		High
Thu 6:32p		Low
Fri 1:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:38a		Low
Thu 11:30a		High
Thu 6:07p		Low
Fri 12:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:38a		Low
Thu 12:25p		High
Thu 7:07p		Low
Fri 1:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

