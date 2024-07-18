NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/18

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 4 feet Winds From the West

6 - 9 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 8 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 77° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:42am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:54a Low

Thu 11:56a High

Thu 6:17p Low

Fri 12:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:28a Low

Thu 11:20a High

Thu 5:51p Low

Fri 12:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:42a Low

Thu 11:32a High

Thu 6:05p Low

Fri 12:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:24a Low

Thu 11:24a High

Thu 5:47p Low

Fri 12:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:34a Low

Thu 4:01p High

Thu 9:57p Low

Fri 5:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:48a Low

Thu 11:47a High

Thu 6:09p Low

Fri 12:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:41a Low

Thu 3:35p High

Thu 9:04p Low

Fri 4:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:40a Low

Thu 12:18p High

Thu 7:10p Low

Fri 1:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:29a Low

Thu 11:20a High

Thu 5:58p Low

Fri 12:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:48a Low

Thu 11:37a High

Thu 6:32p Low

Fri 1:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:38a Low

Thu 11:30a High

Thu 6:07p Low

Fri 12:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:38a Low

Thu 12:25p High

Thu 7:07p Low

Fri 1:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 4 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: N 4 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

