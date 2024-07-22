NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/22

North American Flamingos on the beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS (Atlantic & Cape May Counties) - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature76° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:45am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 9:12a		Low
Mon 3:24p		High
Mon 9:27p		Low
Tue 4:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:46a		Low
Mon 2:48p		High
Mon 9:01p		Low
Tue 3:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 9:00a		Low
Mon 3:00p		High
Mon 9:15p		Low
Tue 3:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:42a		Low
Mon 2:52p		High
Mon 8:57p		Low
Tue 3:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:28a		High
Mon 12:52p		Low
Mon 7:29p		High
Tue 1:07a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:05a		Low
Mon 3:16p		High
Mon 9:22p		Low
Tue 4:07a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 7:02a		High
Mon 11:59a		Low
Mon 7:03p		High
Tue 12:14a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 10:04a		Low
Mon 3:45p		High
Mon 10:24p		Low
Tue 4:45a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:52a		Low
Mon 2:44p		High
Mon 9:10p		Low
Tue 3:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 9:25a		Low
Mon 3:10p		High
Mon 9:53p		Low
Tue 4:06a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:55a		Low
Mon 2:51p		High
Mon 9:18p		Low
Tue 3:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 10:00a		Low
Mon 3:47p		High
Mon 10:22p		Low
Tue 4:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

