NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/22
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS (Atlantic & Cape May Counties) - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|76° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:45am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 9:12a
|Low
Mon 3:24p
|High
Mon 9:27p
|Low
Tue 4:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:46a
|Low
Mon 2:48p
|High
Mon 9:01p
|Low
Tue 3:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 9:00a
|Low
Mon 3:00p
|High
Mon 9:15p
|Low
Tue 3:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:42a
|Low
Mon 2:52p
|High
Mon 8:57p
|Low
Tue 3:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:28a
|High
Mon 12:52p
|Low
Mon 7:29p
|High
Tue 1:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:05a
|Low
Mon 3:16p
|High
Mon 9:22p
|Low
Tue 4:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 7:02a
|High
Mon 11:59a
|Low
Mon 7:03p
|High
Tue 12:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 10:04a
|Low
Mon 3:45p
|High
Mon 10:24p
|Low
Tue 4:45a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:52a
|Low
Mon 2:44p
|High
Mon 9:10p
|Low
Tue 3:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 9:25a
|Low
Mon 3:10p
|High
Mon 9:53p
|Low
Tue 4:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:55a
|Low
Mon 2:51p
|High
Mon 9:18p
|Low
Tue 3:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 10:00a
|Low
Mon 3:47p
|High
Mon 10:22p
|Low
Tue 4:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
