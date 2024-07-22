NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 7/22

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS (Atlantic & Cape May Counties) - Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the South

6 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 76° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:45am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 9:12a Low

Mon 3:24p High

Mon 9:27p Low

Tue 4:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:46a Low

Mon 2:48p High

Mon 9:01p Low

Tue 3:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 9:00a Low

Mon 3:00p High

Mon 9:15p Low

Tue 3:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:42a Low

Mon 2:52p High

Mon 8:57p Low

Tue 3:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 7:28a High

Mon 12:52p Low

Mon 7:29p High

Tue 1:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:05a Low

Mon 3:16p High

Mon 9:22p Low

Tue 4:07a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 7:02a High

Mon 11:59a Low

Mon 7:03p High

Tue 12:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 10:04a Low

Mon 3:45p High

Mon 10:24p Low

Tue 4:45a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:52a Low

Mon 2:44p High

Mon 9:10p Low

Tue 3:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 9:25a Low

Mon 3:10p High

Mon 9:53p Low

Tue 4:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:55a Low

Mon 2:51p High

Mon 9:18p Low

Tue 3:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 10:00a Low

Mon 3:47p High

Mon 10:22p Low

Tue 4:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

