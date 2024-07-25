NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/25

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 77°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:48am - 8:17pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:35a High

Thu 11:48a Low

Thu 5:57p High

Fri 12:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:22a Low

Thu 5:21p High

Thu 11:39p Low

Fri 5:46a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:11a High

Thu 11:36a Low

Thu 5:33p High

Thu 11:53p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:03a High

Thu 11:18a Low

Thu 5:25p High

Thu 11:35p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:40a High

Thu 3:28p Low

Thu 10:02p High

Fri 3:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:39a High

Thu 11:38a Low

Thu 5:57p High

Thu 11:56p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 9:14a High

Thu 2:35p Low

Thu 9:36p High

Fri 2:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:16a High

Thu 12:36p Low

Thu 6:31p High

Fri 12:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:10a High

Thu 11:22a Low

Thu 5:27p High

Thu 11:40p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:38a High

Thu 11:55a Low

Thu 5:53p High

Fri 12:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:16a High

Thu 11:27a Low

Thu 5:30p High

Thu 11:45p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 6:11a High

Thu 12:29p Low

Thu 6:28p High

Fri 12:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers with isolated tstms.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. Scattered showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

