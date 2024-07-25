NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/25

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:48am - 8:17pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:35a		High
Thu 11:48a		Low
Thu 5:57p		High
Fri 12:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:22a		Low
Thu 5:21p		High
Thu 11:39p		Low
Fri 5:46a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:11a		High
Thu 11:36a		Low
Thu 5:33p		High
Thu 11:53p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:03a		High
Thu 11:18a		Low
Thu 5:25p		High
Thu 11:35p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:40a		High
Thu 3:28p		Low
Thu 10:02p		High
Fri 3:45a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:39a		High
Thu 11:38a		Low
Thu 5:57p		High
Thu 11:56p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 9:14a		High
Thu 2:35p		Low
Thu 9:36p		High
Fri 2:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:16a		High
Thu 12:36p		Low
Thu 6:31p		High
Fri 12:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:10a		High
Thu 11:22a		Low
Thu 5:27p		High
Thu 11:40p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:38a		High
Thu 11:55a		Low
Thu 5:53p		High
Fri 12:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:16a		High
Thu 11:27a		Low
Thu 5:30p		High
Thu 11:45p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 6:11a		High
Thu 12:29p		Low
Thu 6:28p		High
Fri 12:50a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers with isolated tstms.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. Scattered showers in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

