NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 7/25
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 10 mph (Gust 15 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 77°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:48am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:35a
|High
Thu 11:48a
|Low
Thu 5:57p
|High
Fri 12:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:22a
|Low
Thu 5:21p
|High
Thu 11:39p
|Low
Fri 5:46a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:11a
|High
Thu 11:36a
|Low
Thu 5:33p
|High
Thu 11:53p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:03a
|High
Thu 11:18a
|Low
Thu 5:25p
|High
Thu 11:35p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:40a
|High
Thu 3:28p
|Low
Thu 10:02p
|High
Fri 3:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:39a
|High
Thu 11:38a
|Low
Thu 5:57p
|High
Thu 11:56p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 9:14a
|High
Thu 2:35p
|Low
Thu 9:36p
|High
Fri 2:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:16a
|High
Thu 12:36p
|Low
Thu 6:31p
|High
Fri 12:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:10a
|High
Thu 11:22a
|Low
Thu 5:27p
|High
Thu 11:40p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:38a
|High
Thu 11:55a
|Low
Thu 5:53p
|High
Fri 12:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|High
Thu 11:27a
|Low
Thu 5:30p
|High
Thu 11:45p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 6:11a
|High
Thu 12:29p
|Low
Thu 6:28p
|High
Fri 12:50a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Scattered showers with isolated tstms.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds. Scattered showers in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds and E 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SUN: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
