NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 57° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 74° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:43am - 8:21pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:37a Low

Sat 1:39p High

Sat 7:53p Low

Sun 2:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:11a Low

Sat 1:03p High

Sat 7:27p Low

Sun 2:00a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:25a Low

Sat 1:15p High

Sat 7:41p Low

Sun 2:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:07a Low

Sat 1:07p High

Sat 7:23p Low

Sun 2:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:52a High

Sat 11:17a Low

Sat 5:44p High

Sat 11:33p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:30a Low

Sat 1:34p High

Sat 7:47p Low

Sun 2:37a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:26a High

Sat 10:24a Low

Sat 5:18p High

Sat 10:40p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:25a Low

Sat 2:02p High

Sat 8:47p Low

Sun 3:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:14a Low

Sat 1:03p High

Sat 7:36p Low

Sun 2:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:40a Low

Sat 1:26p High

Sat 8:16p Low

Sun 2:37a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:17a Low

Sat 1:12p High

Sat 7:43p Low

Sun 2:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:23a Low

Sat 2:07p High

Sat 8:46p Low

Sun 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

