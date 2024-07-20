NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|74° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:43am - 8:21pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:37a
|Low
Sat 1:39p
|High
Sat 7:53p
|Low
Sun 2:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:11a
|Low
Sat 1:03p
|High
Sat 7:27p
|Low
Sun 2:00a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:25a
|Low
Sat 1:15p
|High
Sat 7:41p
|Low
Sun 2:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:07a
|Low
Sat 1:07p
|High
Sat 7:23p
|Low
Sun 2:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:52a
|High
Sat 11:17a
|Low
Sat 5:44p
|High
Sat 11:33p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:30a
|Low
Sat 1:34p
|High
Sat 7:47p
|Low
Sun 2:37a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:26a
|High
Sat 10:24a
|Low
Sat 5:18p
|High
Sat 10:40p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:25a
|Low
Sat 2:02p
|High
Sat 8:47p
|Low
Sun 3:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:14a
|Low
Sat 1:03p
|High
Sat 7:36p
|Low
Sun 2:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:40a
|Low
Sat 1:26p
|High
Sat 8:16p
|Low
Sun 2:37a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:17a
|Low
Sat 1:12p
|High
Sat 7:43p
|Low
Sun 2:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:23a
|Low
Sat 2:07p
|High
Sat 8:46p
|Low
Sun 3:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
