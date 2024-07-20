NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 7/20

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature74° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:43am - 8:21pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 7:37a		Low
Sat 1:39p		High
Sat 7:53p		Low
Sun 2:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:11a		Low
Sat 1:03p		High
Sat 7:27p		Low
Sun 2:00a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:25a		Low
Sat 1:15p		High
Sat 7:41p		Low
Sun 2:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:07a		Low
Sat 1:07p		High
Sat 7:23p		Low
Sun 2:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:52a		High
Sat 11:17a		Low
Sat 5:44p		High
Sat 11:33p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:30a		Low
Sat 1:34p		High
Sat 7:47p		Low
Sun 2:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:26a		High
Sat 10:24a		Low
Sat 5:18p		High
Sat 10:40p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 8:25a		Low
Sat 2:02p		High
Sat 8:47p		Low
Sun 3:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:14a		Low
Sat 1:03p		High
Sat 7:36p		Low
Sun 2:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 7:40a		Low
Sat 1:26p		High
Sat 8:16p		Low
Sun 2:37a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 7:17a		Low
Sat 1:12p		High
Sat 7:43p		Low
Sun 2:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 8:23a		Low
Sat 2:07p		High
Sat 8:46p		Low
Sun 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

