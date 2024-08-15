NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/15

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 0 - 2 feet Winds From the North

5 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)

4 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 69° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 75° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 6:07am - 7:55pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 10:32a High

Thu 4:46p Low

Thu 11:39p High

Fri 5:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:56a High

Thu 4:20p Low

Thu 11:03p High

Fri 4:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:08a High

Thu 4:34p Low

Thu 11:15p High

Fri 5:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:00a High

Thu 4:16p Low

Thu 11:07p High

Fri 4:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:54a Low

Thu 2:37p High

Thu 8:26p Low

Fri 3:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 10:22a High

Thu 4:45p Low

Thu 11:33p High

Fri 5:18a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 7:01a Low

Thu 2:11p High

Thu 7:33p Low

Fri 3:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 5:11a Low

Thu 10:52a High

Thu 5:46p Low

Fri 12:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 9:50a High

Thu 4:36p Low

Thu 11:14p High

Fri 5:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 10:06a High

Thu 5:10p Low

Thu 11:37p High

Fri 5:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 10:03a High

Thu 4:47p Low

Thu 11:20p High

Fri 5:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 5:05a Low

Thu 10:58a High

Thu 5:41p Low

Fri 12:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 16 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

