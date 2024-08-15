NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|0 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
5 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 85°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:07am - 7:55pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 10:32a
|High
Thu 4:46p
|Low
Thu 11:39p
|High
Fri 5:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:56a
|High
Thu 4:20p
|Low
Thu 11:03p
|High
Fri 4:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:08a
|High
Thu 4:34p
|Low
Thu 11:15p
|High
Fri 5:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:00a
|High
Thu 4:16p
|Low
Thu 11:07p
|High
Fri 4:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:54a
|Low
Thu 2:37p
|High
Thu 8:26p
|Low
Fri 3:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 10:22a
|High
Thu 4:45p
|Low
Thu 11:33p
|High
Fri 5:18a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 7:01a
|Low
Thu 2:11p
|High
Thu 7:33p
|Low
Fri 3:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 5:11a
|Low
Thu 10:52a
|High
Thu 5:46p
|Low
Fri 12:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:50a
|High
Thu 4:36p
|Low
Thu 11:14p
|High
Fri 5:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 10:06a
|High
Thu 5:10p
|Low
Thu 11:37p
|High
Fri 5:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 10:03a
|High
Thu 4:47p
|Low
Thu 11:20p
|High
Fri 5:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 5:05a
|Low
Thu 10:58a
|High
Thu 5:41p
|Low
Fri 12:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 16 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.
SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey
Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt