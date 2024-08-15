NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/15

Asbury Park (Kory Koch, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves0 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
5 - 7 mph (Gust 9 mph)
4 - 6 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature69° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature75° - 85°
Sunrise/Sunset6:07am - 7:55pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 10:32a		High
Thu 4:46p		Low
Thu 11:39p		High
Fri 5:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:56a		High
Thu 4:20p		Low
Thu 11:03p		High
Fri 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:08a		High
Thu 4:34p		Low
Thu 11:15p		High
Fri 5:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:00a		High
Thu 4:16p		Low
Thu 11:07p		High
Fri 4:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:54a		Low
Thu 2:37p		High
Thu 8:26p		Low
Fri 3:44a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 10:22a		High
Thu 4:45p		Low
Thu 11:33p		High
Fri 5:18a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 7:01a		Low
Thu 2:11p		High
Thu 7:33p		Low
Fri 3:18a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 5:11a		Low
Thu 10:52a		High
Thu 5:46p		Low
Fri 12:14a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 9:50a		High
Thu 4:36p		Low
Thu 11:14p		High
Fri 5:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 10:06a		High
Thu 5:10p		Low
Thu 11:37p		High
Fri 5:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 10:03a		High
Thu 4:47p		Low
Thu 11:20p		High
Fri 5:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 5:05a		Low
Thu 10:58a		High
Thu 5:41p		Low
Fri 12:04a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: N 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 2 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 16 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 15 seconds.

SAT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: SE 6 ft at 14 seconds and S 3 ft at 4 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

