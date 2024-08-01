NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/1

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values ranging from 98 to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 65° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Air Temperature 81° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:53am - 8:11pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 6:04a Low

Thu 12:05p High

Thu 6:27p Low

Fri 1:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:38a Low

Thu 11:29a High

Thu 6:01p Low

Fri 12:28a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:52a Low

Thu 11:41a High

Thu 6:15p Low

Fri 12:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:34a Low

Thu 11:33a High

Thu 5:57p Low

Fri 12:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:44a Low

Thu 4:10p High

Thu 10:07p Low

Fri 5:09a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:54a Low

Thu 11:56a High

Thu 6:17p Low

Fri 1:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:51a Low

Thu 3:44p High

Thu 9:14p Low

Fri 4:43a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:42a Low

Thu 12:26p High

Thu 7:13p Low

Fri 1:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:48a Low

Thu 11:37a High

Thu 6:12p Low

Fri 12:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 6:10a Low

Thu 11:54a High

Thu 6:41p Low

Fri 1:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:02a Low

Thu 11:47a High

Thu 6:29p Low

Fri 1:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:54a Low

Thu 12:36p High

Thu 7:19p Low

Fri 1:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

