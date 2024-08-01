NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/1
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values ranging from 98 to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the South
12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|81° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:53am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 6:04a
|Low
Thu 12:05p
|High
Thu 6:27p
|Low
Fri 1:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:38a
|Low
Thu 11:29a
|High
Thu 6:01p
|Low
Fri 12:28a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:52a
|Low
Thu 11:41a
|High
Thu 6:15p
|Low
Fri 12:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:34a
|Low
Thu 11:33a
|High
Thu 5:57p
|Low
Fri 12:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:44a
|Low
Thu 4:10p
|High
Thu 10:07p
|Low
Fri 5:09a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:54a
|Low
Thu 11:56a
|High
Thu 6:17p
|Low
Fri 1:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:51a
|Low
Thu 3:44p
|High
Thu 9:14p
|Low
Fri 4:43a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:42a
|Low
Thu 12:26p
|High
Thu 7:13p
|Low
Fri 1:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:48a
|Low
Thu 11:37a
|High
Thu 6:12p
|Low
Fri 12:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 6:10a
|Low
Thu 11:54a
|High
Thu 6:41p
|Low
Fri 1:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:02a
|Low
Thu 11:47a
|High
Thu 6:29p
|Low
Fri 1:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:54a
|Low
Thu 12:36p
|High
Thu 7:19p
|Low
Fri 1:55a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
Another great South Jersey winery
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan