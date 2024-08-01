NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/1

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values ranging from 98 to 103 degrees expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the South
12 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
10 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature65° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Air Temperature81° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:53am - 8:11pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 6:04a		Low
Thu 12:05p		High
Thu 6:27p		Low
Fri 1:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:38a		Low
Thu 11:29a		High
Thu 6:01p		Low
Fri 12:28a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:52a		Low
Thu 11:41a		High
Thu 6:15p		Low
Fri 12:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:34a		Low
Thu 11:33a		High
Thu 5:57p		Low
Fri 12:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:44a		Low
Thu 4:10p		High
Thu 10:07p		Low
Fri 5:09a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:54a		Low
Thu 11:56a		High
Thu 6:17p		Low
Fri 1:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 8:51a		Low
Thu 3:44p		High
Thu 9:14p		Low
Fri 4:43a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:42a		Low
Thu 12:26p		High
Thu 7:13p		Low
Fri 1:41a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:48a		Low
Thu 11:37a		High
Thu 6:12p		Low
Fri 12:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 6:10a		Low
Thu 11:54a		High
Thu 6:41p		Low
Fri 1:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:02a		Low
Thu 11:47a		High
Thu 6:29p		Low
Fri 1:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:54a		Low
Thu 12:36p		High
Thu 7:19p		Low
Fri 1:55a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

SUN: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

