NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/30

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/30

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves~2 feet
WindsFrom the West
8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature56° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature68° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:19pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 8:09a		High
Thu 2:18p		Low
Thu 8:35p		High
Fri 2:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:33a		High
Thu 1:52p		Low
Thu 7:59p		High
Fri 2:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:45a		High
Thu 2:06p		Low
Thu 8:11p		High
Fri 2:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:37a		High
Thu 1:48p		Low
Thu 8:03p		High
Fri 2:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:15a		Low
Thu 12:14p		High
Thu 5:58p		Low
Fri 12:40a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 8:14a		High
Thu 2:10p		Low
Thu 8:29p		High
Fri 2:25a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 11:48a		High
Thu 5:05p		Low
Fri 12:14a		High
Fri 5:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 8:51a		High
Thu 3:09p		Low
Thu 9:02p		High
Fri 3:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:45a		High
Thu 1:55p		Low
Thu 7:57p		High
Fri 2:10a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 8:11a		High
Thu 2:22p		Low
Thu 8:20p		High
Fri 2:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:55a		High
Thu 2:03p		Low
Thu 8:05p		High
Fri 2:20a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 8:42a		High
Thu 3:02p		Low
Thu 8:58p		High
Fri 3:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

Jump on these waterfront NJ Shore home rentals for summer 2022

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

33 Beach Umbrellas You've Seen At The Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Rich De Sisto

Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM