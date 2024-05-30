NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/30
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|~2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 71°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:09a
|High
Thu 2:18p
|Low
Thu 8:35p
|High
Fri 2:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:33a
|High
Thu 1:52p
|Low
Thu 7:59p
|High
Fri 2:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:45a
|High
Thu 2:06p
|Low
Thu 8:11p
|High
Fri 2:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:37a
|High
Thu 1:48p
|Low
Thu 8:03p
|High
Fri 2:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:15a
|Low
Thu 12:14p
|High
Thu 5:58p
|Low
Fri 12:40a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:14a
|High
Thu 2:10p
|Low
Thu 8:29p
|High
Fri 2:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:48a
|High
Thu 5:05p
|Low
Fri 12:14a
|High
Fri 5:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:51a
|High
Thu 3:09p
|Low
Thu 9:02p
|High
Fri 3:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:45a
|High
Thu 1:55p
|Low
Thu 7:57p
|High
Fri 2:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 8:11a
|High
Thu 2:22p
|Low
Thu 8:20p
|High
Fri 2:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:55a
|High
Thu 2:03p
|Low
Thu 8:05p
|High
Fri 2:20a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:42a
|High
Thu 3:02p
|Low
Thu 8:58p
|High
Fri 3:23a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
