NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 5/30

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves ~2 feet Winds From the West

8 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 56° - 71°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 68° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:19pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:09a High

Thu 2:18p Low

Thu 8:35p High

Fri 2:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:33a High

Thu 1:52p Low

Thu 7:59p High

Fri 2:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:45a High

Thu 2:06p Low

Thu 8:11p High

Fri 2:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:37a High

Thu 1:48p Low

Thu 8:03p High

Fri 2:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:15a Low

Thu 12:14p High

Thu 5:58p Low

Fri 12:40a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:14a High

Thu 2:10p Low

Thu 8:29p High

Fri 2:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:48a High

Thu 5:05p Low

Fri 12:14a High

Fri 5:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:51a High

Thu 3:09p Low

Thu 9:02p High

Fri 3:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:45a High

Thu 1:55p Low

Thu 7:57p High

Fri 2:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 8:11a High

Thu 2:22p Low

Thu 8:20p High

Fri 2:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:55a High

Thu 2:03p Low

Thu 8:05p High

Fri 2:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:42a High

Thu 3:02p Low

Thu 8:58p High

Fri 3:23a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and S 1 foot at 2 seconds.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

