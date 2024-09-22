NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/22
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:44am - 6:56pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:29a
|High
Sun 11:51a
|Low
Sun 6:18p
|High
Mon 12:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:25a
|Low
Sun 5:42p
|High
Sun 11:58p
|Low
Mon 5:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:05a
|High
Sun 11:39a
|Low
Sun 5:54p
|High
Mon 12:12a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:21a
|Low
Sun 5:46p
|High
Sun 11:54p
|Low
Mon 5:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:34a
|High
Sun 3:31p
|Low
Sun 10:23p
|High
Mon 4:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:27a
|High
Sun 11:41a
|Low
Sun 6:26p
|High
Mon 12:15a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:08a
|High
Sun 2:38p
|Low
Sun 9:57p
|High
Mon 3:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:01a
|High
Sun 12:39p
|Low
Sun 6:59p
|High
Mon 1:03a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:24a
|Low
Sun 5:58p
|High
Sun 11:57p
|Low
Mon 5:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|High
Sun 11:59a
|Low
Sun 6:21p
|High
Mon 12:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:02a
|High
Sun 11:31a
|Low
Sun 6:00p
|High
Sun 11:59p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:01a
|High
Sun 12:33p
|Low
Sun 6:54p
|High
Mon 1:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.
