NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/22

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Northeast

10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 69° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:44am - 6:56pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:29a High

Sun 11:51a Low

Sun 6:18p High

Mon 12:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:25a Low

Sun 5:42p High

Sun 11:58p Low

Mon 5:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:05a High

Sun 11:39a Low

Sun 5:54p High

Mon 12:12a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 5:46p High

Sun 11:54p Low

Mon 5:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:34a High

Sun 3:31p Low

Sun 10:23p High

Mon 4:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:27a High

Sun 11:41a Low

Sun 6:26p High

Mon 12:15a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:08a High

Sun 2:38p Low

Sun 9:57p High

Mon 3:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:01a High

Sun 12:39p Low

Sun 6:59p High

Mon 1:03a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:24a Low

Sun 5:58p High

Sun 11:57p Low

Mon 5:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 11:59a Low

Sun 6:21p High

Mon 12:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:02a High

Sun 11:31a Low

Sun 6:00p High

Sun 11:59p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:01a High

Sun 12:33p Low

Sun 6:54p High

Mon 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

