NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/22

Red flag warning at the beach in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:44am - 6:56pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:29a		High
Sun 11:51a		Low
Sun 6:18p		High
Mon 12:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:25a		Low
Sun 5:42p		High
Sun 11:58p		Low
Mon 5:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:05a		High
Sun 11:39a		Low
Sun 5:54p		High
Mon 12:12a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:21a		Low
Sun 5:46p		High
Sun 11:54p		Low
Mon 5:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:34a		High
Sun 3:31p		Low
Sun 10:23p		High
Mon 4:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:27a		High
Sun 11:41a		Low
Sun 6:26p		High
Mon 12:15a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:08a		High
Sun 2:38p		Low
Sun 9:57p		High
Mon 3:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:01a		High
Sun 12:39p		Low
Sun 6:59p		High
Mon 1:03a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:24a		Low
Sun 5:58p		High
Sun 11:57p		Low
Mon 5:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:23a		High
Sun 11:59a		Low
Sun 6:21p		High
Mon 12:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:02a		High
Sun 11:31a		Low
Sun 6:00p		High
Sun 11:59p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:01a		High
Sun 12:33p		Low
Sun 6:54p		High
Mon 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 5 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 11 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: E winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

