NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/19

Thinkstock

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature73° - 77°
WindsFrom the East
8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:40am - 7:02pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:20a		Low
Sun 1:31p		High
Sun 7:37p		Low
Mon 2:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:54a		Low
Sun 12:55p		High
Sun 7:11p		Low
Mon 1:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:08a		Low
Sun 1:07p		High
Sun 7:25p		Low
Mon 1:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 6:50a		Low
Sun 12:59p		High
Sun 7:07p		Low
Mon 1:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:21a		High
Sun 11:00a		Low
Sun 5:36p		High
Sun 11:17p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:07a		Low
Sun 1:25p		High
Sun 7:27p		Low
Mon 2:01a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sun 10:07a		Low
Sun 5:10p		High
Sun 10:24p		Low
Mon 5:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 7:49a		Low
Sun 1:47p		High
Sun 8:09p		Low
Mon 2:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:02a		Low
Sun 1:03p		High
Sun 7:19p		Low
Mon 1:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:26a		Low
Sun 1:22p		High
Sun 7:51p		Low
Mon 2:01a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:12a		Low
Sun 1:11p		High
Sun 7:32p		Low
Mon 1:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:08a		Low
Sun 2:06p		High
Sun 8:28p		Low
Mon 2:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top