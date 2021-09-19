NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/19
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 77°
|Winds
|From the East
8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 75°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:40am - 7:02pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:20a
|Low
Sun 1:31p
|High
Sun 7:37p
|Low
Mon 2:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:54a
|Low
Sun 12:55p
|High
Sun 7:11p
|Low
Mon 1:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:08a
|Low
Sun 1:07p
|High
Sun 7:25p
|Low
Mon 1:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:50a
|Low
Sun 12:59p
|High
Sun 7:07p
|Low
Mon 1:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:21a
|High
Sun 11:00a
|Low
Sun 5:36p
|High
Sun 11:17p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:07a
|Low
Sun 1:25p
|High
Sun 7:27p
|Low
Mon 2:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 10:07a
|Low
Sun 5:10p
|High
Sun 10:24p
|Low
Mon 5:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:49a
|Low
Sun 1:47p
|High
Sun 8:09p
|Low
Mon 2:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:02a
|Low
Sun 1:03p
|High
Sun 7:19p
|Low
Mon 1:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:26a
|Low
Sun 1:22p
|High
Sun 7:51p
|Low
Mon 2:01a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:12a
|Low
Sun 1:11p
|High
Sun 7:32p
|Low
Mon 1:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:08a
|Low
Sun 2:06p
|High
Sun 8:28p
|Low
Mon 2:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).