NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/19

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Air Temperature 73° - 77° Winds From the East

8 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 70° - 75°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:40am - 7:02pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:20a Low

Sun 1:31p High

Sun 7:37p Low

Mon 2:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:54a Low

Sun 12:55p High

Sun 7:11p Low

Mon 1:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:08a Low

Sun 1:07p High

Sun 7:25p Low

Mon 1:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:50a Low

Sun 12:59p High

Sun 7:07p Low

Mon 1:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:21a High

Sun 11:00a Low

Sun 5:36p High

Sun 11:17p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:07a Low

Sun 1:25p High

Sun 7:27p Low

Mon 2:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 10:07a Low

Sun 5:10p High

Sun 10:24p Low

Mon 5:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:49a Low

Sun 1:47p High

Sun 8:09p Low

Mon 2:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:02a Low

Sun 1:03p High

Sun 7:19p Low

Mon 1:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:26a Low

Sun 1:22p High

Sun 7:51p Low

Mon 2:01a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:12a Low

Sun 1:11p High

Sun 7:32p Low

Mon 1:49a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:08a Low

Sun 2:06p High

Sun 8:28p Low

Mon 2:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).