NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/18

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 82°

(Normal 66° - 70°) Air Temperature 76° - 85° Sunrise/Sunset 6:39am - 7:04pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 8:17a High

Sun 2:41p Low

Sun 9:40p High

Mon 3:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:41a High

Sun 2:15p Low

Sun 9:04p High

Mon 2:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:53a High

Sun 2:29p Low

Sun 9:16p High

Mon 3:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:45a High

Sun 2:11p Low

Sun 9:08p High

Mon 2:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:07a Low

Sun 12:22p High

Sun 6:21p Low

Mon 1:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:23a High

Sun 2:41p Low

Sun 9:35p High

Mon 3:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:14a Low

Sun 11:56a High

Sun 5:28p Low

Mon 1:19a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:50a High

Sun 3:22p Low

Sun 9:58p High

Mon 3:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:56a High

Sun 2:30p Low

Sun 9:19p High

Mon 3:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:04a High

Sun 2:48p Low

Sun 9:32p High

Mon 3:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:59a High

Sun 2:39p Low

Sun 9:17p High

Mon 3:20a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:56a High

Sun 3:31p Low

Sun 10:04p High

Mon 4:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. SE swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers and tstms through the night.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

